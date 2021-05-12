Caris Life Sciences Inc. raised $830 million in a capital growth round led by Sixth Street Partners, the latest show of private investors’ zeal for backing precision medicine ventures. The infusion, which includes $235 million in equity financing, will be used for continued commercial expansion and to advance its liquid biopsy platform.

T.R. Price Associates Inc., Silver Lake, Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC were significant contributors in the round. Other investors included Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Millenium Management, Neuberger Berman Funds, Highland Capital Management, Rock Springs Capital, Orbimed, Clearbridge Investments, Tudor Investment Corp., Eaton Vance Equity (Morgan Stanley), Pura Via Investments and First Light Asset Management.

Irving, Texas-based Caris previously secured $310 million in October. All existing investors from that financings participated in this latest round, as well as new investors. Since 2018, the company’s external financing totals about $1.3 billion.

Caris develops molecular profiling assays for oncology that scan DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that can help physicians determine the best course of treatment for cancer patients. With the Caris Molecular Intelligence platform, oncologists can assess all 22,000 genes in both DNA and RNA, using whole exome sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing, protein analysis, along with proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models and signatures.

Large market opportunity

Currently, the majority of Caris’ business is tied to its tissue-based profiling offering, which can identify mutations in the blood that can be used for therapy selection, monitoring of disease progression, detection of minimal residual disease and screening for early-stage cancer.

“The technology we created addresses a significant shortfall of current methods, specifically being able to return results for >99% of patients, instead of the 60% that existing cfDNA technologies on the market today are capable of,” David Spetzler, Caris’ president and chief scientific officer, told BioWorld. “The application of our unmatched assay development and AI capabilities to blood-based testing unlocks a plethora of opportunities to better serve patients and improve the health care system.”

Caris sees a $300 million market opportunity in precision oncology. It plans to use the new capital to support commercialization of its products, continue the development of bioinformatics and AI capabilities, expand its lab footprint and enhance clinical and commercial operations.

“We plan to unlock the full potential of precision medicine through comprehensive interrogation of cancer at the molecular level,” said David Halbert, Caris’ chairman and CEO. “This will allow the delivery of transformative applications of molecular science, including the launch of our early detection (stage I and II) blood-based pan-cancer test, providing results for every patient with no non-shedders.”

The company is currently enrolling patients in validation studies to demonstrate the performance of its pan-cancer test, which will increase the ability to diagnose all-stage cancers.

According to Spetzler, about 40% of late-stage cancer patients have insufficient amounts of circulating tumor DNA to get reliable results using cell-free (cf) DNA approaches, and that share increases as the stage of cancer decreases.

“Our proprietary approach has solved this problem and will enable almost all patients to get the information they need to best combat their disease,” he said.

The company claims to have one of the world’s largest matched clinical outcome and molecular information databases, with about 244,000 patients, which it uses for advance algorithm training and initial testing. It conducts additional external and blinded validation studies to ensure the AI algorithms’ performance.

Looking ahead, the company has a robust pipeline of AI signatures to improve patient care and outcomes by helping clinicians identify more effective therapies, avoid ineffective ones and predict metastases.

Caris believes its extraction techniques, AI and panel size set it apart from other liquid biopsy contenders. “The ability to identify mutations, especially in liquid, is limited by the current technology on the market,” Spetzler said. “These limitations result in lower sensitivity and specificity while measuring a smaller number of genes.”

This is Sixth Street’s third investment in Caris.

“Since our original investment in 2018, Caris has steadily advanced its position as the market-leading precision medicine company by continuing to advance innovative product development and pursuing new initiatives in blood-based molecular science profiling, while expanding the application of its artificial intelligence platform,” said Vijay Mohan, co-founding partner at Sixth Street and a Caris board member. “We are proud to support Caris’ growth, as we believe Caris is the highest-performing platform in this revolutionary sector.”

Competitive space

Liquid biopsy is generating plenty of buzz, and investors are eager to get on board. In April, Invitae Corp. announced a $1.15 billion investment, led by Softbank Group SB Management, to support growth of its genetic testing platform. The investment coincided with an agreement to acquire Genosity Inc., a genomics company with a technology platform for NGS assays, for approximately $200 million.

Earlier this year, Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. reeled in $103 million in series C funding to expand its tissue-based and liquid biopsy portfolio, as well as its global footprint. Delfi Diagnostics Inc. also hit it big, raising $100 million to grow its team of cancer researchers and machine learning experts and validate its next-generation blood-based testing technology in prospective clinical trials.

And last summer, Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. closed $257 million series B round. The funds were earmarked to finalize the design of the company’s first product, Cancerseek, conduct a trial to support FDA approval and prepare for commercialization.

With a growing field of liquid biopsy companies, consolidation is inevitable. In September, Illumina Inc. revealed plans to acquire Grail Inc. for $8 billion. The deal, which would give Illumina a major stake in the race for a less-invasive way to diagnose cancer, has been challenged by the Federal Trade Commission.

In October, Exact Sciences Corp. announced plans to acquire both Thrive and U.K. startup Base Genomics Ltd. for $2.56 billion. Just recently, Neogenomics Inc. reported plans to acquire Inivata Ltd., exercising a $390 million fixed price option to buy the liquid biopsy specialist eight months early.