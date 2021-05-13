Diaceutics plc, of Belfast, U.K., is teaming up with Seracare Life Sciences Inc., of Milford, Mass., part of Lgc Ltd’s clinical diagnostics division. Under the collaboration, Lgc Seracare joint Diaceutics’ Dxrx Network of health care providers to provide an end-to-end solution for development and commercialization of precision medicine diagnostics.

Shanghai-based Genetron Holding Inc. reported a strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany, to promote precision oncology for lung cancer. The partnership aims to promote large-scale application of Genetron’s S5 platform and lung cancer 8-gene IVD assay in Chinese hospitals, to provide non-small-cell lung cancer patients with timely and accurate personalized diagnosis and treatment guidance. The companies also plan to work together to standardize cancer molecular testing in hospitals.

Jackson Center, Pa.-based Halberd Corp. said it has begun testing its patented extracorporeal process for laser eradication of disease. Initial experiments, being conducted at Youngstown State University, are intended to calibrate optimum laser wave length and pulse duration exposure. YSU currently has four different lasers available from which to select the best emissive energy power source.

Health Recovery Solutions Inc. (HRS), a remote patient monitoring company based in Hoboken, N.J., is partnering with virtual care company Caregility Corp., of Eatontown, N.J. The HRS platform is an extension of Caregility's acute-based telehealth solution, enabling the patient-provider connection to expand beyond the hospital and into the patient's home.

Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic Inc. said its subsidiary, Biotheranostics Inc., of San Diego, has received broader Medicare coverage for its Breast Cancer Index test under an expanded Medical local coverage determination, effective today. Under the new criteria, the test is now covered for postmenopausal women diagnosed with early-stage, node-positive, nonrelapsed, estrogen receptor- and/or progesterone receptor-positive, HER2 negative breast cancer.

Shaker Heights, Ohio-based Identifysensors Biologics Corp., in partnership with Purdue University, reported that it has completed development of an all-new diagnostic technology platform that detects numerous pathogens, including COVID-19, using electronic nanosensors. The company has moved the research and testing into its commercialization stage, where engineers are finalizing designs for large-scale manufacturing.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc., of Sylmar, Calif., said it received notice from NIH of the release of year-three funding for its Orion study, a feasibility study of its visual cortical prosthesis. The newly released $1.4 million is part of a $6.4 million planned five-year grant.

Snoqualmie, Wash.-based Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., a division of Osi Systems Inc., and Irvine, Calif.-based Masimo Corp. have extended their partnership in patient monitoring to integrate Set pulse oximetry, Nomoline capnography, rainbow Set Pulse Co-Oximetry, Sedline brain function monitoring and O3 regional oximetry into select Spacelabs muliparameter monitors.