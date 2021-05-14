Information Data Systems Inc., doing business as One Drop, has earned the CE mark for its blood glucose prediction analysis engine to accurately forecast glucose levels up to eight hours in advance. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool is indicated for people living with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, including those on oral medications and/or insulin regimens, and gestational diabetes.

New York-based One Drop initially introduced its glucose forecasting to members in 2018. The feature provides digital membership subscribers with glucose predictions alongside real-time advice on exercise, diet and behavioral adjustments to achieve optimal blood sugar levels – using AI to support users with personal insights they can use.

Founded in 2015, One Drop’s evidence-based digital disease management platform combines a blood glucose monitor with a patient-facing mobile app that coaches users on behaviors and lifestyle changes to keep their diabetes under control. The system’s efficacy has been demonstrated in a number of peer-reviewed studies that show people with diabetes who use One Drop see reductions in A1c blood glucose levels in as little as one month, and IDS claims that 94% of people who use its AI-driven glucose forecasts and insights say the information helps them manage their disease.

The company’s algorithms are trained on data collected from its members, who currently total 72.5 million in 195 countries. To date, the One Drop app has collected nearly 25 billion longitudinal health data points – glucose, weight, blood pressure, food, medications and physical activity – via user input, passively collected connected medical devices, such as the One Drop meter, and direct integrations with Apple Inc.’s Healthkit and Apple Watch, Googlefit, Fitbit and insulin dose tracker Companion Medical Inc.

Work is underway on a multisensorial patch that will churn out thousands of additional data points per member each day, based on assets and intellectual property acquired with last summer’s purchase of San Francisco-based Sano Intelligence Inc. Sano has been developing a wearable continuous glucose sensor that lets user track blood glucose levels and other blood chemistry via a smart phone app for a number of years. One Drop plans to integrate the stick-on device into its personalized digital care program for people with diabetes and other chronic conditions.

“For any AI solution to be successful, it requires a vast amount of data,” said Dan Goldner, senior vice president of data science at One Drop. “Obtaining the CE mark for One Drop’s glucose forecasts is a critical quality, safety and regulatory milestone in making AI-powered, prospective self-care the first choice for addressing precision health in chronic conditions.”

The eight-hour blood glucose forecasts are available for One Drop mobile iOS of Android users, which also offers one-on-one coaching.

Last year, One Drop expanded its glucose forecasts to include overnight hypoglycemia predictions for people using continuous blood glucose monitors. The overnight hypoglycemia risk algorithms are up to 87% accurate, according to the company.

As use of its platform has grown, IDS has been looking to expand its digital health platform beyond diabetes. In August, the company raised $98.7 million in financing and commitments to accelerate that goal. The funding included $34.7 million from a series C round led by Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany, plus a commitment of $64 million in development fees and commercial milestones tied to a 2019 collaboration and licensing agreement between Bayer and One Drop to leverage the latter’s solution across multiple chronic disease conditions.

The 2019 deal gave Bayer an equity stake in IDS through $20 million series B financing and the $10 million licensing agreement. The 2020 investment aimed to speed adoption of the One Step platform in areas that Bayer focuses on, such as cardiology, oncology and women’s health.

The digital diabetes management market is expected to reach $26.4 billion by 2024, driven by a growing number of new product launches and advances in predictive analytics, AI and the Internet of Things. French startup Diabnext SAS has developed a smart connected insulin dose tracker, Clipsulin, that captures information related to injections and transmits it via Bluetooth to a person’s digital self-monitoring logbook on a smartphone. The dose tracker is compatible with all insulin pens.

Israel-based Dariohealth Corp. recently reported data showing that users of its platform with type 2 diabetes experienced a 43% decrease in monthly average glucose levels in the month following increased digital engagement versus the month prior to stepped up engagement.

Other companies competing in the space include Glucome Ltd., Health2sync Inc. and Socialdiabetes SL.

