Seychelles has seen rising numbers of COVID-19 cases despite 61% of its population being fully vaccinated as of May 8, calling into question the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines used by the island nation. Among the fully vaccinated population, nearly 57% received China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm)’s inactivated vaccine, BBIBP-CorV , according to the island country’s health ministry, while 43% received the Oxford University-Astrazeneca plc vaccine Covishield. Despite mass vaccination efforts, Seychelles has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 37% of the patients being fully vaccinated.

As of May 17, the country reported a total of 9,184 COVID-19 cases and a seven-day average of 402 cases. The spike in cases has raised doubts about the effectiveness of Sinopharm’s vaccine, though it remains unknown how many of the new cases involving vaccinated people received the Chinese vaccine.

“No vaccines are 100% effective,” Iris Pang, a lecturer at the School of Life Sciences of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told BioWorld. “Many news media outlets reported that 60% of Seychelles' population has been fully vaccinated. We need to know whether the rising cases mostly occur in those who have not been vaccinated or have only received the first dose,” she said.

“Even if cases are found in people who have been fully vaccinated, we need to know the timing of the cases because immunity doesn’t happen immediately after vaccination. Most scientists believe it would take at least one to two weeks to develop full immunity after the second dose,” she added.

According to Seychelles’ health officials, two-thirds of new cases are in people who are not yet fully vaccinated and around 80% of people requiring hospital treatment for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated and or had co-morbidities. In this regard, Pang said, “the vaccine appears to be able to protect against severe COVID-19.”

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan publicly echoed this view, saying the two vaccines that the country has used are protecting people from getting sick.

A developing picture

BBIBP-CorV was developed by Sinopharm’s Beijing Institute of Biological Products subsidiary and has since been approved by 42 countries, including Seychelles. On May 7, the World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization issued interim recommendations for use of the vaccine.

“A large multi-country phase III trial has shown that two doses, administered at an interval of 21 days, have an efficacy of 79% against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection 14 or more days after the second dose. Vaccine efficacy against hospitalization was 79%,” the WHO said. However, the group added, the vaccine “has not yet been evaluated in the context of circulation of widespread variants of concern.”

Pang also worries about the potential impact of the multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants that are circulating globally. “We also need to know more about the dominant virus variant(s) causing the rising cases in Seychelles and examine how well the Sinopharm or the Astrazeneca shot, which is also being used in Seychelles, work against these variants,” she said.

“I believe these kinds of evaluation are ongoing so I would be hesitant to jump to any conclusions regarding the rising number of cases in Seychelles and the types of vaccines used,” she added.

COVID-19 variants have been reported from the U.K., Brazil, South Africa and India. New vaccines are being called for to treat new variants as concerns about the protection rates from existing vaccines are explored in ongoing research.

Zhong Nanshan, a Chinese respiratory diseases expert and the country’s top epidemiologist, said in April that current inactivated vaccines are less effective against the B.1.351 variant which was first found in South Africa. He also said that China is accelerating the development of new vaccines against the variants.

A study in Israel, published on the Medrxiv preprint server, also suggested that the effectiveness of Comirnaty (tozinameran, Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE) declined against some variants, specifically B.1.1.7 and B.1.351.

The United Arab Emirates, the world’s second-most vaccinated country against COVID-19, has recorded 547,411 COVID-19 cases to date and 1,229 new cases on May 17. The country has given out nearly 11.5 million vaccine doses. Four vaccines are available in the U.A.E, including BBIBP-CorV, Covishield, Pfizer-Biontech’s mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty and Russia’s Sputnik V.