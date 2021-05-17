Perkinelmer Inc. has agreed to acquire in vitro diagnostics company Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings plc (IDS) for approximately $155 million (£110 million). The deal will enable Perkinelmer to expand its overall diagnostics business, particularly the immunodiagnostics segment.

Based in Boldon, U.K., IDS makes chemiluminescence products in endocrinology, autoimmunity and infectious diseases. The company has three operating business units: Automated IVD Business, Manual IVD Business and Licensing and Technology.

Complements Euroimmun business

Its products will seamlessly integrate with Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG, which Waltham, Mass.-based Perkinelmer acquired in 2017. The two companies have partnered for years and will now be able to cooperate jointly to provide diagnostic to both existing and new customers around the world.

While the price tag for IDS’ assets and 300 global employees is about $155 million in cash, Perkinelmer put the total enterprise value of the deal at around $124 million.

IDS’ business is largely focused on routine diagnostic testing, which has been negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first six months of fiscal year 2021, IDS had revenue of £13.7 million (US$19.4 million), a 27% decline from the prior year period. Sales were stronger in the second quarter – £8 million vs £5.7 million in Q1 – as routine testing recovered. In FY 2020, the company’s revenue totaled £39.3 million.

In addition to its core portfolio, IDS markets a number of COVID-19 antigen and antibody products. During the first half of FY21, the company launched two automated immunoassays for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgG and IgM antibodies. Revenue from its COVID-19 products generated £0.4 million.

Euroimmun provides medical laboratory reagents to assist in the diagnosis of autoimmune and infectious diseases and allergies.

In a first-quarter earnings call, James Mock, Perkinelmer’s CFO, cited $227% organic revenue growth, with the immunodiagnostics segment leading, up 420%. Non-COVID products increased more than 20%, led by Euroimmun and Tulip Diagnostics Ltd.

Overall, the diagnostics section generated sales of $853 million, a year-over-year increase of 236%. COVID-related products and services contributed $500 million in the quarter, including three FDA-authorized tests and more than a dozen CE-marked products. The company ended the period with $2.6 billion of debt and $1 billion in cash.

Wolfgang Schlumberger, CEO of Euroimmun, called the IDS acquisition a win-win. “This proposed transaction is highly valuable for both parties as the respective product lines are to a large extent complementary. The cooperation of our global distribution channels, the expansion of the immunoassay portfolio in closely related indication fields and IDS’s fully automated random access chemiluminescence platform strengthens our presence in immunodiagnostics.”

He added that customers will benefit from both an expanded menu of assays and more fluid laboratory diagnostic workflows.

Latest of several acquisitions

The all-cash acquisition follows the January purchase of Oxford Immunotec Global plc, of Abingdon, U.K., for $591 million, as Perkinelmer spends some of its windfall from COVID-19 testing. The tuck-in deal expanded Perkinelmer’s offerings with solutions for tuberculosis detection.

Perkinelmer has been growing its life sciences business as well. Last week, the company reported plans to acquire Nexcelom Bioscience LLC, of Lawrence, Mass., for $260 million. Nexcelom provides automated cell counting instruments, image cytometry workstations, assays and assorted cell reagents and consumables to aid in the development of cell and gene and immuno-oncology therapies, virology drugs and vaccines. The company snapped up cell engineering company Horizon Discovery Group plc for $383 million in November.

“We continue to make significant investments in businesses, both internally and externally, from an R&D perspective and from an organic perspective,” Prahlad Singh, Perkinelmer’s CEO, told the recent Bank of America Global Research Healthcare Conference. “And that is going to continue, which is going to position us much faster for future growth.”

Perkinelmer anticipates closing the IDS deal in the third quarter of 2021, pending approval by IDS shareholders and U.K. regulatory authorities. It expects the acquisition to be modestly accretive to non-GAAP earnings in the first year following the close and suggests IDS’ business is well-positioned in markets projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of high-single digits over the next few years.

The company’s shares (NYSE:PKI) hit a high of $144.82 on Monday before closing at $143.23, down 0.24% from the previously day.