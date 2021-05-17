Concord, Calif.-based Cerus Corp. reported a contract with Canadian Blood Services for its Intercept blood system for platelets.

San Jose, Calif.-based Outset Medical Inc. has joined Moving Health Home, a coalition of health care companies seeking to change the way policymakers think about home health care. Founding members include Amazon Care, Amwell Inc. and Signify Health LLC.

San Diego-based Quidel Corp. said its nonprescription Quickvue At-Home OTC COVD-19 Test is now available in the U.S. for online order via e-commerce retailer Amazon.

Laval, Quebec-based Roche Diabetes Care Canada, a part of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, is collaborating with Ellerca Health Corp., of Toronto, to launch Roche’s Accu-Chek Guide blood glucose meter and Ellerca’s 360care app and health coaches for diabetes. Accu-Chek + 360care is an exclusive offer for Medavie Blue Cross plan members.