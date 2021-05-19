Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Inc., Cardiff, U.K.-based Renalytix AI plc, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine reported a partnership to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The Kidneyintelx bioprognostic platform for early-stage diabetic kidney disease risk assessment will be available through Atrium Health’s electronic health record system. The partnership with Renalytix enables focused population health initiatives in kidney disease and will provide real-world evidence of optimized delivery of care, improved quality of life, and reduced health care costs. Renalytix will co-locate personnel in Winston-Salem to support the partnership program with Wake Forest School of Medicine at the Innovation Quarter’s Iq Healthtech Labs. The partnership also powers a five-year, multicenter evidence development program across the region, in which patients with chronic kidney disease will receive the Kidneyintelx test as part of a comprehensive care solution to drive quantifiable improvements in patient outcomes.

Durham, N.C.-based Baebies Inc. was recently awarded $2.7 million in a phase IIB SBIR grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the NIH. This award supports validation, clinical evaluation, and FDA submission of a rapid test panel for near-patient heparin monitoring. This project is a continuation of a long-standing collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital to develop a low blood volume platform for heparin monitoring particularly for neonates and pediatric patients.

Brea, Calif.-based Beckman Coulter Inc. reported the launch of Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG, a fully-quantitative lab-based Immunoglobulin G serology test that measures the quantity of antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Cleveland-based Blue Spark Technologies Inc. reported that New York-based Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) will use its Temptraq wearable Bluetooth continuous body temperature monitoring platform in a U.S. observational trial to monitor patients across multiple BMS CAR T assets prior to and following CAR T patients’ infusion with the cell therapy. This observational trial will be Bristol Myers Squibb’s first use of a remote patient monitoring technology to track CAR T patient temperatures, which can be a sign of cytokine release syndrome, a common side effect observed within the CAR T category of therapies.

Northfield, N.H.-based Eptam Precision Solutions, a Frazier Healthcare Partners portfolio company, reported the acquisition of Mendell Machine and Manufacturing. Mendell is a medical component manufacturer located in Lakeville, Minn., that specializes in precision CNC micro-machining of implantable devices for the orthopedic, structural heart, cardiovascular, and endovascular markets. The transaction allows the companies to combine complementary capabilities, providing customers a one-stop shop for orthopedic, cardiovascular, minimally invasive surgery, and robotic-assisted surgery components.

San Clemente, Calif.-based Glaukos Corp. has entered a new development and commercialization license agreement with Osaka, Japan-based Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the Preserflo Microshunt, superseding the previous collaboration and distribution agreements between the two parties. Under the new agreement, Glaukos obtains exclusive commercialization rights for the Microshunt in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and the remainder of Latin America. The new agreement also provides Glaukos with full control over all development activities for the Microshunt in these same territories, including overall clinical development and regulatory affairs activities in the U.S. following a transition period. Santen submitted a premarket approval (PMA) application to the FDA in June 2020 and discussions with the FDA remain ongoing. Santen will continue to manufacture and supply the Microshunt for the Glaukos territories and lead development and commercialization activities elsewhere. Financial terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

Fort Collins, Colo.-based GT Molecular Inc., a company providing multiplexed, ultrasensitive PCR assays for wastewater-based epidemiology, cancer and pathogen panels for clinical labs, has started shipping its sensitive PCR tests to monitor the coronavirus variant, B.1.617.

Joimax GmbH, a Karlsruhe, Germany, company focused on endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, is partnering with Hanoi City-based Trang Thi Medical Co. Ltd. to distribute Joimax products and services to the southern provinces of Vietnam, including the Da Nang market.

Campbell, Calif.-based Kdx Diagnostics Inc., Clinical Innovation Accelerator, Cardiff University, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Cellpath Ltd., of Newtown, U.K., are partnering to develop a noninvasive urine test for suspected bladder cancer patients through the Accelerate program. Kdx has developed a noninvasive urine test, UR017, that has shown high accuracy detection of bladder cancer in multiple independent studies, and will provide all technical components of the project.

New York-based Oculogica Inc. has received a U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command grant for $2 million to develop a wearable version of its FDA-cleared concussion diagnosis technology. The aim is to develop a technology to assess mild traumatic brain injury in deployed and far-forward settings.

Abingdon, U.K.-based Oxford Immunotec plc, a part of Perkinelmer Inc., said its research use-only T-Spot Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit is being used for T cell testing in the UK COVID-19 Human Challenge Study, a national collaboration of the U.K. government, National Health Service, academia and the private sector. The first stage of the trial, which launched in March, will enable identification of the most appropriate dose of the virus needed to cause COVID-19 infection in a safe and controlled environment. This will enable investigators to establish an optimized dose and study design that will subsequently be used to evaluate the efficacy of treatment and vaccine candidates, including level and duration of immune protection, in follow-on studies. A custom version of Oxford Immunotec’s T-Spot Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit (for research only) will be used in the study.

New York-based Ro has acquired Modern Fertility, of San Francisco, adding the latter’s fertility testing, research and education offerings to Ro’s vertically integrated primary care platform. Following the integration, Modern Fertility co-founders Afton Vechery and Carly Leahy will lead Ro’s women’s health vertical. Vechery will become president of women’s health, and Leahy will become vice president of brand, women’s health.

Basel, Switzerland-based Roche AG has launched its Mysugr Pump Control, a new module within the Mysugr app designed to enable people with diabetes to control an insulin pump directly via a smartphone.

Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and the University of California, San Francisco, are teaming up to open a 44,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cell therapy cGMP manufacturing and collaboration center.