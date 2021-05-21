Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., of Boston, said they plan to collaboratively develop an AAV production platform. Biogen will receive access to Ginkgo’s cell programming platform and capabilities. Ginkgo will use its bioengineering facilities and resources to enhance AAV production titers of Biogen’s gene therapy manufacturing processes. Ginkgo will receive an up-front payment of $5 million and is eligible for milestone payments up to an additional $115 million should the collaboration programs achieve certain research, developmental and commercial milestones.

New data from Bostongene Corp., of Waltham, Mass., demonstrated its transcriptomic-based tumor classification platform that identifies distinct tumor microenvironment subtypes across a broad array of cancers, predicting prognosis and response to immune checkpoint blockade. In the study, tumor transcriptome sequencing was analyzed to holistically describe and comprehensively characterize cancer cells and the surrounding tumor microenvironment. Transcriptomic data of more than 10,000 cancer patients were analyzed, leading to identification of four unique microenvironment subtypes that are conserved across 20 different cancers. The four subtypes are strongly associated with prognosis and response to immunotherapy in different cancers, according to Bostongene. A personalized tumor map was created to visually depict key molecular and immune characteristics of each tumor.

Kiromic Biopharma Inc., of Houston, said it identified new targets for treating solid tumors through the application of its bioinformatics platform. The new targets include epitopes of NY-ESO-1 and a cancer selective isoform splice variant of mesothelin. In vitro and in vivo experiments demonstrated that the mesothelin variant is an excellent target for specific and potent allogeneic CAR gamma delta T-cell therapy for solid tumors, the company added.

Preclinical data from Nektar Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, describe NKTR-358, a composition of stable physiologically active polyethylene conjugates of native IL-2 designed to selectively stimulate T regulatory (Treg) cell function. NKTR-358 is in development for treating a range of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The data demonstrated that NKTR-358 has the ability to elicit sustained and preferential proliferation and activation of Tregs in vivo without corresponding increases in T effector cells, the company said. Researchers investigated NKTR-358's selectivity for Tregs, receptor-binding properties, ex vivo and in vivo pharmacodynamics, ability to suppress T effector cell proliferation in vivo and functional activity in a murine model of systemic lupus erythematosus. A single administration of NKTR-358 in mice promoted greater Treg expansion compared with multiple administrations of native IL-2, demonstrating enhanced specificity toward Treg induction and improved pharmacokinetics in comparison with native IL-2, according to Nektar.

Promis Neurosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Toronto, said it initiated producer cell line development for PMN-310, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity and selectivity to toxic oligomers of amyloid-beta, a root cause of Alzheimer’s disease. MN-310 does not appreciably bind to amyloid-beta plaque or vascular deposits, so it reduces the likelihood of brain swelling, a dose-limiting side effect observed with non-selective therapeutic antibodies that interact with amyloid beta plaque, the company said. The first step in the manufacturing of antibody therapeutics will be carried out by Selexis SA, of Geneva.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney, disclosed further results for the company’s synthetic anti-infective, R-327, as part of the SARS-CoV-2 antiviral screening program. The fee-for-service program is a collaboration between the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization and the Doherty Institute. The product has been shown to be effective and not highly toxic at a small window of concentrations in the preliminary in vitro testing in vero cells, and received a qualified recommendation to proceed to the second stage of the program.

Therapeutic Solutions International Inc., of Elk City, Idaho, disclosed new data demonstrating that the FDA-cleared drug lithium carbonate substantially augments the scar inhibiting activity of its licensed Jadicell universal donor stem cell therapy. The data show that Jadicell was superior to other stem cells at inhibiting development of lung scarring in the bleomycin model of pulmonary fibrosis. After patients recover from COVID-19, about one-third of those who were hospitalized develop long-term scarring of the lung, the company noted.