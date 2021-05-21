The American Academy of Thermology (AAT), based in Greenville, S.C., unveiled three platforms for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical thermology. AAT said the three new platforms will use the DICOM format to standardize image acquisition, and are designed to improve sensitivity, specificity and clinical utility of infrared imaging. Other organizations taking part in the development of the platforms are the Korean Society of Thermology and the Association of Brazilian Thermography, forming an alliance that provides a large base of data for studies of machine learning. Two of the three platforms, or committees, will examine the use of AI for facial studies, while the third will provide technical assistance to physicians and business entities.

Eurofins Scientific, of Luxembourg, said its Clinical Enterprise Inc. subsidiary has received an emergency use authorization from the FDA for the company’s direct-to-consumer, at-home, PCR-based COVID-19 test for children. The test will be available both from the company’s website and online and bricks-and-mortar retailers, and can be used on anyone aged at least three years. Viracor, another Eurofins subsidiary, developed the technology used in the Empower Dx test.

Humacyte Inc., of Durham, N.C., said it has released findings from laboratory and preclinical models that support the potential for engineering of functional airsacs in the human lung. The findings support the notion that single-cell gene expression is associated with cell-to-cell communication in the alveolus, a discovery the company said that may help in the effort to engineer a complete and functional lung. The next steps will include preclinical work to identify the interactions that are most crucial to alveolar cell function the degree of functionality of the lung segments engineered to replicate these interactions.

Indica Labs Inc., of Corrales, N.M., and Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd., of Tel Aviv, have undertaken an agreement to integrate Ibex’s Galen artificial intelligence cancer diagnostics platform into Indica’s Halo AP digital pathology workflow system. The Galen system is designed in part to reduce turn-around times for digital pathology work in the lab, and the Halo AP provides support for a wide range of tissue-based assays and workflows. Among the organizations making use of the Halo AP is the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

Inspire MD Inc., of Tel Aviv, said its shares are trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of May 21, using the trading symbol NSPR. Company CEO Marvin Slosman said the development is “another very important step in the continued evolution” of the company, adding that one of the objectives is to establish a new standard of care for carotid artery disease.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc., of Minneapolis, said Indianapolis-based payer Anthem Inc. will provide coverage for its Inspire therapy for obstructive sleep apnea, effective May 20, 2021.

Herstal, Belgium-based Mdxhealth SA said Medicare administrative contractor Palmetto Gba has issued a positive draft local coverage determination for its Selectmdx for Prostate Cancer test.

Richmond, British Columbia-based Neovasc Inc. said the Higher Regional Court in Munich, Germany, has upheld the 2017 ruling of the Regional Court Munich, which found that Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calif., had contributed in part to the invention of Neovasc’s Tiara device and awarded Edwards co-entitlement rights to the dispute Tiara European patent application. There are no monetary awards associated with these matters, and no damage award was recognized. Tiara is a transcatheter device designed to treat mitral regurgitation. Neovasc is reviewing its options for appeal.

Paris-based Novacyt SA said it is in a dispute with France’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) regarding its second supply contract, which may have a material impact on fourth-quarter 2020 revenues. Roughly half of the company’s Q1 2021 revenue was driven by sales to the DHSC, and the dispute may now have a material impact on that quarter as well. Novacyt said it has taken legal action in relation to the dispute and believes it has strong grounds to assert its contractual rights.

Sanuwave Health Inc., of Suwanee, Ga., and its joint venture partner Diversa SA, of São Paulo, Brazil, reported a distribution agreement with Grupo Suprimed, of Ribeirão Prêto, Brazil, to market and sell the Dermapace system in the private health care market in Brazil.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Seaspine Holdings Corp. closed its acquisition of 7D Surgical Inc., a North York, Ontario-based developer of optical technologies and machine vision-based registration algorithms to improve surgical workflow and patient care. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.