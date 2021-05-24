A check up by Khosla Ventures determined that Docbot Inc. was healthy enough for the prominent biotech investor to take the lead in a $4 million series A round. The new funds bring the artificial intelligence company to a total of $8.5 million in capital raised to date. Other participants included Bold Capital Partners, Collaborative Fund and Boutique Venture Partners.

Docbot’s platform, Ultivision AI, uses artificial intelligence to enhance detection of gastrointestinal (GI) disease. The Irvine, Calif.-based company is targeting identification and classification of polyps, Barrett’s esophagus, and ulcerative colitis to start.

“Docbot uses AI to augment human abilities, improving diagnosis, detection and treatment of GI diseases,” said Khosla Ventures Partner Alex Morgan. “In the future, if you are getting a procedure like a colonoscopy done, your colonoscopist will be aided by an AI system ensuring you get the best result possible. You won't want to have one done without it."

The new funds will be used to advance the company’s clinical trials and move the platform toward FDA clearance.

“This funding should be used to launch our next study, which will expand our indications and focus on the characterization, the pathology of a polyp. Is it a sessilated polyp, is it an adenoma, what’s the size, more about the pathology of the polyp,” Docbot CEO Andrew Ritter told BioWorld.

Ritter joined Docbot as CEO in January, although the company announced his appointment in conjunction with the latest fundraising round. Founding CEO Andrew Ninh remains with Docbot as its chief strategic officer, leading business development, strategic partnerships and innovation.

Pivotal trial in progress

Docbot started its pivotal trial for its first indication, identification of polyps during colonoscopies, in mid-2020. The 880-person study enrolled patients at six sites in the U.S. The company expects to release its interim analysis of the results this summer and hopes the results will support a de novo application submission for FDA clearance.

“It’s Spellcheck for colonoscopies,” Ritter said. “While you’re scoping, if a polyp is detected, it will put it in a green box on the screen. It helps physicians in identifying polyps, especially hard to find polyps like the small polyps and the flat lesions. We believe we increase detection of these to create a more reliable and objective colonoscopy.”

Ultivision AI uses machine learning and algorithms to analyze more than 100 frames per second to identify polyps in real-time during a colonoscopy. The platform was trained on more than 20 million annotated images from 50,000 videos of exams. Ultivision AI continues to build a self-annotating database that enables it to learn continuously as it is used in more exams. The system has demonstrated a 99% sensitivity and 98% specificity for polyp detection, Ritter noted.

The Ultivision AI software and CPU box works with the major endoscopic systems and shows the identified polyps on the screen used by the physician. Ultivision AI can also report the findings to an electronic health record or to a GI center to also gather data on the tools used, the time to reach certain points in the colon, and other key indicators that can help gastroenterologists and payers improve their performance.

The challenge of colorectal cancer

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force expanded the age range for individuals who should receive colonoscopies for the detection of colorectal cancer last week. In addition to adults aged 50 to 75, the update recommends screening individuals of average risk starting at age 45 and selectively screening people ages 75 to 85.

While several other types of screening tests for colorectal cancer are available, colonoscopy is the only type that allows identification and removal of precancerous polyps in one procedure. With proper screening, colon cancer is 90% preventable.

About 19 million Americans undergo colonoscopy each (non-pandemic) year, but 24 million individuals who should have had a colonoscopy have yet to do so. A survey by Stop Colon Cancer Now found that 16% of individuals eligible for screening will likely never have a colonoscopy.

"Colonoscopy has been proven to be the most effective screening modality for the prevention of colon cancer, however, the rate of new colon cancer cases in the U.S. has held steady at about 38 per 100,000 people,” said Principal Investigator Robert Shaffer of Gastro Health in Birmingham, Ala. “With my brief experience with Docbot's AI platform, I believe AI has the potential to drive these rates lower by providing an additional layer of expert imaging analysis to ensure adenomas aren't missed during exams."