Global regulatory activity in 2021 has risen by 25% over this time last year, but the proportion of the activity associated with COVID-19 has dropped in recent months.

BioWorld tracked 216 regulatory items of news in April and another 137 so far in May, bringing the year total to 1,034, compared with 829 by this point in 2020. Although the year is ahead, April has fallen below the 265 in March, which was the highest monthly volume for both this year and last year. April also falls short of the 223 items tracked in January, but it is above the 193 in February. Regulatory news includes global approvals or rejections for clinical trials and marketing, as well as priority review, orphan drug and other pathway designations.

About 12% of regulatory entries in April were focused on COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, which is a drop from 17% in March, 23% in February, 14% in January and 13% for the full year of 2020. So far in May, 23 of the 137 regulatory entries (17%) are pandemic-related. Regulatory highlights in April include applications to extend the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) in the U.S. and Europe of Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty, to adolescents ages 12 to 15, a request that was granted in the U.S. in early May; and the pause of the EUA in the U.S. of Johnson & Johnson’s Ad26.COV2 (JNJ-78436735) adenoviral vector vaccine due to rare instances of serious blood clots in conjunction with thrombocytopenia in some patients, as well as the subsequent resumption of the single-shot vaccine’s use in those 18 and older.

The 14 FDA approvals in April are down from 17 in February and 19 in March. So far in May, there have been six approvals, bringing the total this year to 65 approvals, which includes 20 new molecular entities (NMEs). The four NMEs approved in April include Jemperli (dostarlimab, Anaptysbio Inc. and Glaxosmithkline plc) for endometrial cancer; Nextstellis (drospirenone and estetrol, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. and Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA) for contraception; Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.) for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl, ADC Therapeutics SA) for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

There are currently 140 products awaiting FDA approval on BioWorld’s PDUFA date list, with about a dozen delayed or overdue, some due to difficulties inspecting manufacturing facilities.

Regulatory and approval data through the third week of May, as well as 241 items of news from six different conferences so far this year, can be found within BioWorld Snapshots.