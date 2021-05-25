A new study by Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp) has found that nearly 9 in 10 COVID-19 patients continue to have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 proteins 10 months after infection. Published in The Lancet-affiliated Eclinicalmedicine, the study provides real-world evidence of the persistence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in infected individuals, though the authors said more research is needed to determine if, and to what degree, protection against reinfection persists.

“Our observational analysis provides an encouraging timeline for antibody development and sustainability among the U.S. population,” said David Alfego, Labcorp senior data scientist and the paper’s lead author. “We sincerely hope it sparks more research, helps unearth answers to complex questions and informs critical, post-pandemic planning.”

One of longest longitudinal studies

The Labcorp researchers analyzed results from tests used to detect antibodies against either the SAS-CoV-2 spike (S) or nucleocapsid (N) proteins in 39,086 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 using reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) between March 2020 and January 2021. The specimens included patients from all 50 states.

David Alfego, senior data scientist, Labcorp

“Due to the novelty of the virus, this analysis reflects some of the furthest longitudinal data possible from the beginning of the pandemic,” Alfego told BioWorld.

To determine antibody levels, the team used four qualitative assays, two each identifying the presence of IgG to either the N or S protein. While they did not identify the specific manufacturers, to avoid any bias in comparison, the researchers said the sensitivity of the FDA emergency use authorized N and S assays was 100% and 97% or higher, respectively. All four assays had specificity of 99% or higher.

For the 39,086 individuals who got at least one antibody test, seropositivity of IgG antibodies to both S and N proteins was 90% 21 days following their index PCR result. Follow-up PCR tests showed positive PCR rates declining to about 20% after 14 days and to less than 1% after 84 days.

Locally Weighted Scatterplot Smoothing (LOWESS), a moving average regression, smoothed the curve for population positivity rates and suggested antibody rates persist around 90% until about 300 days.

Of the IgG antibodies, those to the spike protein proved more durable, with seropositivity of 87.8% through 300 days. By contrast, the rate of N protein seropositivity dropped to 68.2% after 293 days.

“This study of over 39,000 U.S. patients – one of the largest observational studies of COVID-19 antibody positivity – suggests that antibodies to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 sustain for at least 19 months following natural infection, with positivity rates above 87% through 300 days for the individuals in the study,” Alfego said

Age and gender also played a role in seropositivity, with men and people 65 and older having more difficulty maintaining antibodies over an extended time frame.

Despite those concerns and remaining questions about how much protection long-term antibodies provide, the researchers were heartened by the results.

“Taken together, both S and N SARS-CoV-2 antibody results offer an encouraging view of how long humans may have protective antibodies against COVID-19, with curve smoothing showing population seropositivity reaching 90% within three weeks, regardless of whether the assay detects N or S antibodies,” the authors wrote. “Most importantly, this level of seropositivity was sustained with little decay through 10 months after initial positive PCR.”

Public health implications

The findings could help to inform public health strategies to prevent or contain future outbreaks.

Brian Caveney, chief medical officer, Labcorp

“The results of this study are encouraging for how post-pandemic planning can be handled, as it indicates that patients could retain antibodies for close to a year after natural infection,” Brian Caveney, Labcorp’s chief medical officer, told BioWorld. “However, it’s important to note that the presence of antibodies doesn’t necessarily indicate immunity for this duration. More research is needed to discover quantifiable thresholds of the antibodies’ ability to fight the virus – known as neutralizing capacity – in order to understand how long they can perform this work.”

He said Labcorp plans to further this research to try and answer that question with a comparable sample size and timeline.

“With the landscape changing as people become vaccinated and restrictions are lifted, there may be value in monitoring antibody levels,” Caveney said. He added that Labcorp has the ability to continue this work by leveraging data in diagnostic testing to identify trends before and after COVID-19 infection.

