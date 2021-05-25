Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based Adventhealth and Mount Sinai Genomics Inc. dba Sema4, of Stamford, Conn., reported a collaboration to expand the current Adventhealth Genomics and Personalized Health Program to include additional research insights and to prevent, detect and treat disease.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., of Lishui, China, launched a joint venture with its founder and chairman and other individuals to develop a new cancer treatment technology based on Anpac’s early-stage cancer detection work.

Denver-based Burstiq LLC and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) agreed to collaborate to protect NCATS’ translational science intellectual property using Burstiq’s blockchain-based secure data exchange platform.

Confluent Medical Technologies Inc., of Scottsdale, Ariz., reported an expansion of its Costa Rica manufacturing to include a new facility for nitinol processing and catheter manufacturing.

Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein Inc., of Melville, N.Y., acquired an 80% ownership position in Dallas-based Jarvis Analytics to simplify the collection and organization of information for dental practices.

Inivata Ltd. collaborated with F-star Therapeutics Inc., both of Cambridge, U.K., for the use of Inivata’s Radar assay to identify and evaluate potential early biomarkers of clinical efficacy in F-star’s cancer immunotherapies in development.

Branford, Mass.-based Isoplexis Corp. acquired 86 patents related to DNA and RNA sequencing to enable integrated single-cell sequencing and proteomic solutions.

Ka Imaging Inc., of Waterloo, Ontario, signed a distribution agreement with Alpha Imaging, of Willoughby, Ohio, to sell KA Imaging’s portable, dual-energy subtraction X-ray Reveal 35C system in the U.S.

London-based Lifebit Biotech Ltd. has been awarded a four-year contract by Hong Kong Genome Institute (HKGI) to support its implementation of the first large-scale genome sequencing initiative in Hong Kong. Lifebit offers federated solutions for precision medicine initiatives. To support HKGI, Lifebit will deploy a highly scalable cloud and HPC infrastructure to transform raw sequencing data into clinical diagnosis and research insights in as little as three hours.

Helsinki-based Nexstim plc has extended its agreement with Canadian Health Solutions group, the company’s distributor in Canada, for an additional five years. The agreement continues to focus on the distribution of Nexstim’s Nbt systems for the treatment of major depressive disorder. In conjunction with this extension, the distributor has ordered three Nbt systems and corresponding head trackers.

St. Helier, Jersey-based Novocure Ltd. has entered a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Tucson, Ariz.-based GT Medical Technologies Inc., to develop Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with GT Medical Technologies’ Gammatile surgically targeted radiation therapy for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The companies plan to conduct a phase II pilot study to test the effectiveness and safety of neo-adjuvant TTFields followed by resection, Gammatile therapy, and adjuvant TTFields for recurrent GBM. The study is designed to enroll approximately 55 patients in the U.S. Progression free survival for the intent-to-treat population is the primary endpoint of the study. Secondary endpoints include overall survival, PFS for per protocol patients, time to progression, six-month survival rate, one-year survival rate, PFS at six months, and safety.

Toronto-based Promis Neurosciences Inc. has initiated commercialization of its COVID-19 serology assay and has appointed Owen Dempsey to lead the commercialization program. This advanced serology test measures not only serum antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, but also their protective activity against infection.

Secaucus, N.J.-based Quest Diagnostics Inc. and New York-based Paige Inc. reported a collaboration that involves analysis using Paige's machine learning expertise of pathology diagnostic data and digitized slides from Quest Diagnostics and its Ameripath and Dermpath businesses to uncover markers of cancer and other diseases. Near term, the parties also intend to license the insights to biopharmaceutical and research organizations to aid biomarker discovery, drug research and development and companion diagnostics. The collaboration will initially focus on solid tumor cancers, such as prostate, breast, colorectal and lung. The agreement involves shared revenue for achieving certain product and commercial milestones and, assuming regulatory approval, arrangements for Quest to use approved software products in its pathology operations as well as joint marketing and research.

Sydney-based Rulestar converted a complex static flowchart from an academic article into a dynamic online tool for health care workers to use to triage potential COVID-19 patients. Rulestar previously focused exclusively on automating complex legal documents.

Thorne Healthtech, of New York, has acquired the majority of outstanding shares of Menlo Park, Calif.-based Drawbridge Health Inc., developer of the Onedraw A1c test system. Drawbridge will remain a majority-owned and controlled subsidiary of Thorne Healthtech. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lee McCraken, previously CEO of Drawbridge, will remain actively involved in the company as chairman. As part of the acquisition, Drawbridge has named a new leadership team, including co-CEO's, Dan McEvoy and Jerome Scelza.

Waters Corp., of Milford, Conn., introduced a new RUO LC-MS test method to advance critical infectious disease research. Waters SARS-CoV-2 LC-MS Kit (RUO) uses an orthogonal analytical method that directly detects and quantifies SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid peptides that initial studies have shown to yield highly accurate, quantitative results. This kit is for research use only and has not been approved for use in clinical diagnostic procedures.