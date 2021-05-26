9 Meters Biopharma Inc., of Raleigh, N.C., disclosed the publication of an article in the Journal of Clinical Investigation demonstrating the use of larazotide in successfully treating a 17-month infant with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Larazotide is a tight junction regulator in phase III development for adults with celiac disease. MIS-C is an extremely rare and serious complication of COVID-19 infection with symptoms resembling those of Kawasaki disease, including persistent fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, myocardial dysfunction and cardiogenic shock with ventricular dysfunction in the setting of multisystem inflammation.

Affyimmune Therapeutics Inc., of Natick, Mass., said co-founder and CEO Moonsoo Jin was awarded a research project grant from the U.S. National Cancer Institute to investigate CAR T cells in advanced thyroid cancer. The grant will contribute to supportive studies related to Affyimmune's phase I trial at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.

Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., said new results from a preclinical study showed the ability of its AdCOVID vaccine candidate to neutralize the rapidly emerging SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 variant of concern that originated in South Africa. B.1.351 carries multiple mutations in the receptor binding domain, including the E484K mutation that has been shown to substantially decrease the ability of authorized vaccines to neutralize the virus. In the study, performed in collaboration with investigators at St. Louis University, the neutralizing titer against the B.1.351 variant virus was only 4.4-fold lower than the neutralizing titer against an original or ancestral Wuhan-like isolate when measured seven weeks after a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID.

Anixa Biosciences Inc., of San Jose, Calif., said its ovarian cancer vaccine technology is part of an award from the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI). The company holds an exclusive worldwide license from Cleveland Clinic for the vaccine technology. The award was made to Cleveland Clinic through the NCI-PREVENT program.

Axim Biotechnologies Inc., of San Diego, completed preclinical drug studies on SPX-1009, demonstrating the suppression of malignant metastatic melanoma cells. The independent research was completed at Arizona State University. SPX-1009 was first screened in a cell-free enzymatic assay for its ability to inhibit quiescin sulfhydryl oxidase I, a tumor-derived enzyme that is important for cancer growth, invasion and metastasis, and was then tested for its ability to inhibit growth and invasion of a well-established A375 melanoma cell line and a low-passage patient-derived melanoma.

Beyond Air Inc., of Garden City, N.Y., disclosed an agreement with former Lungfit PH commercial licensee, Circassia Group plc, of Oxford, U.K. Under the terms, Beyond Air retains U.S. and China commercialization rights to the product in exchange for returning up-front and milestone payments received by the company in 2019, along with capped future royalty payments. Beyond Air now holds full global rights to Lungfit PH, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. The firm will repay Circassia $10.5 million over a two-year period commencing after Lungfit PH receives FDA approval.

C4 Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass., decided to advance CFT-8919, a degrader of EGFR, in non-small-cell lung cancer, into IND-enabling studies. The company expects to file an IND for the program by mid-2022, with the goal to start a phase I/II trial by the end of that year.

Cellaria Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., said it now offers five stable, fully authenticated lung cancer cell models to support the development of therapies. Each Cellaria model is securely linked to a well-defined patient tumor enabling the in vitro study of disease progression and drug response in a specific patient biology with defined genetic and epigenetic characteristics, the company said.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc., of Northbrook, Ill., said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted Clarus's motion for summary judgment against Lipocine Inc., of Salt Lake City, for failure to provide adequate written description of Lipocine's asserted patent claims. The court found all of them invalid. Shares of the firm (NASDAQ:LPCN) closed at $1.21, down 16 cents, or 12%. The action for patent infringement was brought by Lipocine against Clarus on April 2, 2019, arising out of Clarus' marketing of Jatenzo, an oral testosterone replacement product approved by the FDA in March 2019.

Contrafect Corp., of Yonkers, N.Y., disclosed the publication of research on the administration of exebacase, arthroscopically, in the setting of debridement, in patients with relapsing multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus epidermidis prosthetic knee infection in Frontiers in Medicine. The findings support further investigation of exebacase in patients with prosthetic joint infections.

Dyadic International Inc., of Jupiter, Fla., signed a collaboration with Syngene International Ltd., a Bengaluru, India-based contract research organization, to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that can protect against the emerging variants of concern and can be manufactured, at large scale, using Dyadic’s C1-cell protein production platform.

Exacis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it produced induced pluripotent stem cell-derived ExaNK cells using mRNA-based cell reprogramming and gene editing technologies. The cells include a biallelic MHC Class I knockout, the company said, to allow the cells to evade host immune surveillance and enhance persistence in vivo. The therapies are being developed to address challenges associated with donor-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including host immune rejection of allogeneic cells.

Gensight Biologics SA, of Paris, said its GSO-30 treatment combining gene therapy with a light-stimulating medical device enabled a patient with a 40-year history of retinitis pigmentosa to regain ability to perceive, locate, count and touch objects. Electroencephalographic (EEG) readings during visual tests suggested task-related activity in the visual cortex, the company added. GS0-30 uses an optimized viral vector to express light-sensitive opsin in retinal ganglion cells and proprietary light-stimulating goggles to project the right wavelength and intensity of light onto the treated retina, the company added.

Inhalon Biopharma Inc., of Durham, N.C., said it was awarded a $7 million contract by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command to conduct a placebo-controlled phase I/IIa study of IN-006 in COVID-19 outpatients. Initial results of the neutralizing monoclonal antibody’s study are expected in 2022. The Inhalon antibody platform traps the virus in airway mucus, the company said, preventing local spread of infection and eliminating the virus from the lungs through the body's natural ability to clear mucus.

New preclinical data from Kymera Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass., demonstrated proof-of-degradation across multiple in vitro cancer cell lines using the company’s tissue-restricted E3 ligase, which is expressed in selected tissues while broadly expressed in cancer cells. Kymera said it identified expression profiles of about 600 naturally occurring unique E3 ligases across different tissues, enabling the company to match a target protein with the appropriate E3 ligase based on expression, distribution, intracellular localization and biology.

Merck and Co. Inc., of Darmstadt, Germany, said it launched a new, high-purity synthetic cholesterol product, nine months ahead of schedule, to meet the high demand for lipids, a key component of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. Merck manufactures lipids in Darmstadt, St. Louis and Schaffhausen, Switzerland. The neutral lipid, used in commercially marketed products, is more than 99 percent pure, the company said, offering high batch-to-batch consistency and is scalable under commercial GMP.

Mynd Life Sciences Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said its shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and commenced trading on May 26 under the symbol MYND. The company said it plans initiation of up to six clinical trials by the fourth quarter of 2021 on the efficacy of psilocybin and psilocybin analogues to treat chronic depression and inflammatory diseases.

Odyssey Group International Inc., of Irvine, Calif., said it completed FDA-required toxicology studies to support clinical trials with its lead candidate, PRV-002, to treat concussion. The company also said it has contracted with a CRO for a phase I study beginning in the summer of 2021. PRV-002 was tested in two species of laboratory animals, dosed three times daily at three escalating doses by intranasal administration for 14 days. Standard safety assessments included laboratory blood tests, urinalysis, EKG, clinical observations and detailed microscopic evaluation of all major organs. The preclinical studies, according to Odyssey, demonstrated that the safety margin of PRV-002 was more 100-fold that of intended safety and efficacious dosing in clinical trials.

Non-profit, membership-based Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization, of Toronto, said it launched a business development skills program with a $5.25 million investment from the Ministry of Labour and the Skills Development Fund, to address workforce challenges and accelerate growth of health sciences companies in the province.

Cell and gene therapy manufacturer Ori Biotech Ltd., of London, and San Francisco-based Vineti Inc., a digital enterprise platform provider for cell and gene therapy supply chains, will partner to produce a fully pre-integrated solution to modernize, fast-track and streamline manufacture and delivery of cell and gene therapies for therapy developers, contract manufacturers and academic centers.

Preclinical study results from Progenity Inc., of San Diego, show PGN-001 (adalimumab) was delivered directly to the colon in a model of colitis. The drug delivery system capsule is designed to maximize the available dose at the site of disease to improve efficacy and reduce systemic toxicity. The study found adalimumab was detected in tissue along the length of the colon after implanted intracecal administration, the company said. There was also a significant reduction in TNF-alpha, the proinflammatory cytokine target of adalimumab, at each of 24 and 48 hours following repeat doses when compared with the induced colitis control group that did not receive treatment, the company added.

Repertoire Immune Medicines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it entered a new collaboration with a Yale School of Medicine research team focused on identifying antigens expressed in patients with late-stage, advanced metastatic melanoma, and determining which of those antigens activate T cells in the tumor. The collaboration will seek to understand the specificity of various subsets of T cells with the goal of uncovering new antigens and their T cells, with potential for future incorporation into Repertoire’s cell therapy and other development programs. No financial terms were disclosed.

Senti Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco, and Cambridge, Mass.-based Bluerock Therapeutics LP, a unit of Bayer AG, are collaborating to develop cell therapies for neurology, cardiology, immunology and other therapeutic areas within the field of regenerative medicine. Senti will be responsible for designing, building and testing cell state-specific and disease-specific Smart Sensors and Regulator Dials. Bluerock will have options to license the gene circuits for use with its cell therapies and be responsible for conducting preclinical, clinical and commercialization activities. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Synthetic Biologics Inc., of Rockville, Md., said it received notification from the NYSE American LLC that it regained compliance with all continued listing standards.

Taiwan Liposome Co. (TLC), of Taiwan, and Zydus Healthcare Ltd., part of Zydus Cadila Group, of Ahmedabad, India, said they signed a license supply and commercialization agreement to commercialize AmphoTLC (amphotericin B liposome for injection 50 mg) in India. Under the terms, TLC will manufacture and supply the drug on a nonexclusive basis to Zydus, and Zydus will commercialize AmphoTLC in India, where it was recently approved.

Transthera Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Nanjing, China, said it entered a collaboration agreement with Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, to explore the combination of TT-00420 and atezolizumab for the treatment of patients in China with gastrointestinal tract cancers. The IND was recently approved by China’s NMPA.

Trialspark Inc., of New York, said it is collaborating with Paris-based Sanofi SA to execute clinical research studies in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Trialspark uses a technology centric approach to accelerate patient recruitment and enrollment, while improving retention, across research programs.