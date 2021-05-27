ACM Biosciences AG, of Basel, Switzerland, and University Hospital Zurich were awarded an Innosuisse grant to collaborate on developing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The pair plan to develop a stable carrier for mRNA with improved properties regarding storage at refrigerator temperature, logistics and flexibility, according to ACM. ACM’s nanotechnology platform uses non-immunogenic polymersomes as a carrier. The company is also developing a subunit protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in clinical trials and is conducting an mRNA proof-of-concept stability and immunogenicity study.

Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla., said it entered a two-year extension of its material transfer and research agreement with Shenzhen Smoore Technology Ltd. to develop TLR3 agonist immune system modulator Ampligen (rintatolimod) as an inhalation therapy for COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases. Aim entered the agreement April 1, 2020, to study Smoore’s inhalation delivery device and Ampligen as a treatment for SARS-CoV-2. The collaborators said they plan a phase I/II inhalation study on a parallel track with Smoore’s device development testing.

Boan Biotech, of Shanghai, said it granted Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., promotion rights to Boyounuo (bevacizumab injection) in 21 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions of China. Boyounuo, a bio-antibody drug, is approved for marketing by China's NMPA for treating advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-small-cell lung cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer.

Cancervax Inc., of Santa Barbara, Calif., said it entered a sponsored research agreement with the University of California, Los Angeles to research and develop an immunotherapy for treating Ewing sarcoma, a rare soft tissue and bone cancer that primarily affects children and young adults and for which there is no current FDA-approved treatment to prevent recurrence.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass., said the FDA’s acceptance of an IND for LY-819469 triggered a $10 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, under the companies’ RNAi collaboration inked in 2018.

Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif., said it entered a commercialization agreement with Bavarian Nordic A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark, for marketing and distribution of Heplisav-B vaccine for hepatitis B in Germany, with an expected launch in the fourth quarter of 2021. In February, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Heplisav-B for the active immunization against hepatitis B virus infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 and older.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass., said it received an award of up to $2.6 million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to identify optimized or ribosome modulating agents for treating the condition in patients with nonsense mutations. Eloxx’s lead candidate, ELX-02, is a small-molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Metagenomi Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., said it received an award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to identify and evaluate gene editing systems for developing therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. Metagenomi said it will leverage its metagenomics database to screen and characterize gene editing systems with on-target specificity that are suitable for in vivo gene editing at therapeutically relevant sites in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. Other terms of the award were not disclosed.

Oncorus Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., has nominated its first synthetic viral RNA immunotherapy clinical candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788. Oncorus’ I.V.-administered approach involves encapsulating the genomes of RNA viruses known to kill cancer cells, including oncolytic viruses, in a lipid nanoparticle. ONCR-021 encodes an optimized strain of coxsackievirus A21 and ONCR-788 encodes for a modified version of the Seneca Valley virus. Oncorus said it plans to investigate the immunotherapies in multiple histologies, including cancers of the lung, both as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other cancer treatments.

Onk Therapeutics Ltd., of Galway, Ireland, signed an exclusive global patent license agreement with Australia’s Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, providing rights to CISH knockout in the field of NK cells for the treatment of cancer. CIS (encoded by the gene CISH) is a member of the suppressor of cytokine signaling family of proteins. Terms were not disclosed.

Pharmather Holdings Ltd., of Toronto, signed a collaboration agreement with Medisynergics LLC, of Farmington, Conn., to develop the latter’s patented ketamine derivatives for pain and other central nervous system disorders. The pair will also investigate drug discovery and development of next-generation psychedelic derivatives, such as psilocybin, N,N-dimethyltryptamine, 3,4-methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine and lysergic acid diethylamide, mescaline and ibogaine.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney, disclosed results from a preclinical study investigating the mechanism of action of its lead compound RECCE-327, a broad-spectrum synthetic anti-infective that has potential to address the urgent global health threat posed by antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens. The study was performed by independent experts in antibiotic profiling. RECCE-327 rapidly and irreversibly shut down cellar energetics (ATP production), its main mechanism.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow, signed with UNICEF a long-term agreement for the supply of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the fourth long-term supply agreement UNICEF has signed with a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer. Others include Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.

Snipr Biome ApS, of Copenhagen, is being awarded a grant of up to $10.2 million from the Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator to support the development of a targeted approach against E. coli infections. The CRISPR company is working with SNIPR-001, a prophylactic oral drug candidate designed to selectively target E. coli in the gut by way of a dual mechanism, thereby preventing its translocation into the bloodstream.