AIM Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla., announced a two-year extension of its Material Transfer and Research Agreement with Shenzhen, China-based Shenzhen Smoore Technology Ltd. to develop Ampligen as a potential inhalation therapy for COVID-19 and potentially other respiratory viral diseases. The firms entered into the agreement on April 1, 2020, to study and develop Ampligen for the COVID-19 pandemic using a Smoore inhalation delivery device.

Caesarea, Israel-based Cardiacsense and the Israel Aerospace Medicine Institute were selected to send Cardiacsense’s medical watch to space. The device maker said the clinical grade medical watch designed for continuous patient monitoring without the need for implanting invasive cardiac monitors will monitor the vital signs and general health condition of future private astronaut EyTah Stibbe during his mission to the international space station.

Clinical Enterprise Inc., a Luxembourg-based Eurofins Scientific company, was awarded a U.S. government agreement to expand national COVID-19 testing. The agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the Department of Defense, is to expand testing opportunities in K-8 schools, underserved populations and congregate settings such as homeless shelters. It will test up to 24.6 million people in the Northeast and South regions.

Enspectra Health Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., received a phase IIB award of $40 million under the National Institutes of Health’s Small Business Innovation Research Program for the continued development of its imaging technology to aid in the evaluation of nonmelanoma skin cancers.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Implicity, a developer of remote patient monitoring software and cardiac data management solutions, entered a distribution agreement with Shanghai, China-based Microport CRM, which develops pacemakers, implantable defibrillators and ECG diagnostic solutions. Under the deal, Microport can sell and distribute Implicity’s cloud-based solutions in the U.S. as part of its remote patient monitoring offerings with a digital service that enables cardiologists and electrophysiologists to manage data collected by cardiac implantable electronic devices.

Indica Labs, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, partnered to integrate the Galen artificial intelligence-based cancer diagnostics platform in the Halo AP digital pathology workflow platform. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Metagenomi Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., received an award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to identify and evaluate gene editing systems for the development of therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The firm will leverage its metagenomics database to screen and characterize gene editing systems with high on-target specificity for in vivo gene editing at therapeutically relevant sites in the CFTR gene. Terms of the award were not disclosed.

Onduo LLC, of Boston, expanded its virtual care solution platform into mental and behavioral health. The expansion of its multi-condition platform for whole-person care is intended to bridge a gap for people who need mental health services and helps address mental well-being needs with confidential care provided through a combination of digital engagement tools, coaching and direct care services.

Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass., reported that its contract to operate the NHS Test and Trace Newport Lighthouse laboratory has been extended through March 2022. The firm noted that its collaboration with NHS Test and Trace, the COVID-19 Lighthouse laboratory in Newport, South Wales, plays a pivotal role in supporting the U.K. government’s efforts to tackle COVID-19.