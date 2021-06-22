CAR T specialist Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd.’s shares started trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 18, helping the company raise HK$3.1 billion (US$400 million) from an IPO that will allow it to advance its phase II-stage BCMA CAR T therapy candidate, CT-053, in multiple markets.

Carsgen is the third pre-revenue cell therapy developer to go public in Hong Kong after Immunotech Biopharm Ltd. and JW Therapeutics Co. Ltd.

The company sold 94.7 million shares at HK$32.8 apiece. The IPO was backed by Goldman Sachs and UBS. Retail investors oversubscribed the available shares by 434.6 times, underlining the growing interest in China’s CAR T development. The shares (HK:2171) opened 17% lower than the IPO price on June 18, ending the day at HK30, down 8.5%.

Carsgen has developed 11 product candidates, 10 of which are CAR T-cell therapies, and five are in clinical trials. It retains the global rights to all of them.

Its core program is CT-053, which is in pivotal phase II trials in China for multiple myeloma (MM). Next in line are CLDN18.2-targeted CT-041 for gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer and pancreatic cancer and GPC3-targeted CT-011 for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Both are in phase I trials.

“We expect to submit an NDA for CT-053 in China in the first quarter of 2022, then a BLA in U.S. in the first half of 2023,” Xie Lan, Carsgen’s senior vice president in finance, said during a media briefing. She added that the next priority is to advance CT-041 and CT-011, both of which are global potential first-in-class candidates.

Carsgen said it is the first in the world to identify, validate and report Claudin 18.2 and glypican-3 as tumor-associated antigens for CAR T therapies for gastric/pancreatic cancer and HCC, and CT-041 could “change the treatment paradigm of difficult-to-treat solid tumors.”

The company also said it tries to differentiate itself from other Chinese CAR T developers by having the most IND approvals in China, the U.S. and Canada and by having the only regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation granted by the FDA for CT-053.

BCMA first

Carsgen plans to first use the IPO proceeds to advance CT-053 in different territories, using around 4% of the proceeds for the Asia-Pacific region, 16% for the U.S. and 10% for Europe. CT-053 is now mainly being pursued for treating MM patients who have received at least three prior lines of therapies.

In China, besides the NDA plan in 2022, Carsgen also hopes to advance CT-053 as an earlier line of treatment for MM patients who have received one to three prior lines of systemic therapy. In the U.S., CT-053 is nearing the end of a phase Ib trial.

Aiming globally, Carsgen also intends to conduct a multicenter, randomized, open-label phase III global trial called LUMMICAR STUDY 3 in the U.S. and certain EU and Asia-Pacific countries for patients with relapsed/refractory MM who have received one to three prior lines of systemic therapies. The trial could begin in 2022.

Competing with Legend?

Targeting BCMA first, Carsgen is competing against Legend Biotech Corp., another Chinese CAR T developer well known for partnering with Johnson & Johnson to develop ciltacabtagene autoleucel for relapsed/refractory MM. Legend and J&J have already submitted a BLA to the FDA.

Based on phase I trial data, Carsgen said it believes it stands a chance despite differences in the scale of the study and the absence of a direct comparison.

“We believe that CT-053, currently the only BCMA CAR T product candidate with an upgraded, fully-human CAR, has a promising efficacy profile and a favorable safety profile, as evidence by the absence of grade 3 or above cytokine release syndrome and treatment-related patient deaths in the investigator-initiated trials and the phase I clinical trials,” Carsgen said, though emphasizing that more safety and efficacy data will be collected in later trials.

In the China and U.S. phase I trials, 14 and 20 subjects were evaluated, respectively. The overall response rates (ORR) were 100% and 94.4%, respectively. In the investigator-initiated trials that enrolled 24 subjects, ORR was 87.5% based on a two-year follow-up period.

Among 58 subjects, 3.4% of the patients experienced grade 3 or higher neurotoxicity, but no treatment-related patient deaths were observed in these trials.

In comparison, Legend’s phase Ib/II registrational trial, CARTITUDE-1, studied 97 subjects. According to data updated this month after a median follow-up of 18 months, ORR was 98% and grade 3 or higher neurotoxicity was observed in 10% of patients. In April, Legend also noted 14 deaths in the trial, with five due to disease progression and six due to related adverse events.

In China, Legend is investigating ciltacabtagene autoleucel in a phase II study. Nanjing Iaso Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma Co. Ltd. and Hrain Biotechnology Co. Ltd. are studying their BCMA-directed candidates in phase I/II or phase I trials.

Another competing product is Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) developed by Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and Bluebird Bio Inc. that won FDA approval in March 2021. Updated data in December 2020 showed an ORR of 76%.

Other candidates

Aside from CT-053, Carsgen intends to allocate 17% of the proceeds from the IPO to CT-041, 9% to CT-011 and 5% to other early stage candidates.

For CT-041, pending positive data, Carsgen expects to seek an NDA in China in the second half of 2022, as the phase Ib/II trial is expected to complete in 2022. The company also eyes an approval in the U.S. in 2023.

As for CT-011, Carsgen hopes to expand its clinical applications to indications featuring prevalent or high expression of GPC3. It plans to seek IND in China for a phase II study in GPC3-positive HCC patients in the second half of 2021, and to expand the trial to the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Carsgen also has other CAR T candidates targeting CD19, EGFR/EGFRvIII and mesothelin, plus a monoclonal antibody against CLDN18.2.