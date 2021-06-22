PERTH, Australia – Immutep Ltd. announced a AU$60 million (US$45.1 million) capital raise via two tranches to progress two clinical programs of its lead immunotherapy, eftilagimod alpha, to registration studies.

Sydney-based Immutep’s eftilagimod (IMP-321, efti) is in 14 clinical trials, four of which are in phase II trials. The company is gearing up to advance its head and neck squamous cell carcinoma trial (TACTI-003), which is partnered with Merck & Co. Inc., and its metastatic breast cancer combination study with paclitaxel to registration trials, Immutep CEO Marc Voigt told BioWorld.

Efti is a soluble lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) protein, which is a first-in-class antigen-presenting cell (APC) activator. The LAG-33 protein controls the signaling between specific immune cells: T cells and APCs that are responsible for the adaptive immune reaction. Immutep is applying the LAG-3 protein in three areas – chemo-immunotherapy, immuno-immunotherapy and as an adjuvant to cancer vaccines.

“LAG-3 is an area of growing industry interest as it is considered to be the next major immune checkpoint molecule,” Voigt said. “We as a biotech have more programs around this LAG-3 program than any other biopharma. We have four programs around LAG-3 – two in immuno-oncology and two in autoimmune disease.”

Immutep’s TACTI-003 trial will be a phase IIb study of its LAG-3 drug combined with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in first-line head and neck cancer. Immutep received fast track designation from the FDA in April, and it could apply for accelerated approval if the data are good, the CEO said.

Marc Voigt, CEO, Immutep

“We have doubled the response rate of Keytruda once we combined it with eftilagimod,” Voigt said, noting that LAG-3 “is following in the footsteps of other checkpoint inhibitors such as CTLA4 and PD-1.”

The most advanced efti trial is an ongoing phase IIb Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel (AIPAC) study in HER2-negative/hormone receptor-driven (HR+) metastatic breast cancer testing efti in combination with paclitaxel. Eddingpharm Inc., of Hong Kong, has China rights, and Immutep retains global rights excluding China.

The company reported data from its AIPAC phase IIb trial at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in December 2020 that showed a “promising and improving” trend toward increased overall survival (OS) in women with metastatic (HR+) breast cancer.

Data collection and analysis is ongoing, with final data expected in the middle of 2021.

Immutep currently has 10 active clinical trials and commercial partnerships with EOC, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Novartis AG, Glaxosmithkline plc, Pfizer Inc and Merck KGaA.

The company will also be progressing its IMP-761 preclinical agonist to LAG-3 in autoimmune diseases to the IND stage. Voigt said IMP-761 could possibly be applied to more than 90% of autoimmune diseases because it addresses the root cause of the disease – the chronically LAG-3 activated T cells.

The company is discussing internally to see which indication it will take forward first, Voigt said.

Funds raised will also enable Immutep to begin process characterization and validation of commercial manufacturing for eftilagimod.

“Manufacturing is an important, often overlooked, aspect, and the reality is you have to be well-positioned for manufacturing,” Voigt said, adding that not only must biopharma companies have safe, reliable and reproducible manufacturing, but in a post-COVID world, they are under enormous pressure to book slots in advance and make sure media is ordered in advance, because manufacturing is so focused on COVID vaccine manufacturing.

“You need to make sure you are in a position to order and book everything, and you’re under more scrutiny than in the past,” he said.

Immutep will be working with Wuxi Biologics as a contract manufacturer, which has facilities in China, Germany, Ireland and the U.S. It is currently using Wuxi’s China site for clinical material and will be able to use the plant for commercial manufacturing as well.

The placement

The placement will consist of two tranches, the first of which will raise AU$13.7 million, consisting of 26.413 million new shares priced at AU52 cents per share. The second AU$46.3 million tranche, which must be approved by Immutep shareholders during a July 26 extraordinary general meeting, will consist of 88.970 million new shares priced at AU52 cents per share.

Settlement of the first tranche is expected to occur on June 25, with shares to be issued on June 28. The second tranche, if approved, would occur on July 29 and close on July 30.

A share purchase plan will follow the completion of the first tranche at the same share price and is expected to raise an additional AU$5 million.

Bell Potter Securities Ltd. and Jeffries (Australia) Pty Ltd. are acting as joint lead managers and bookrunner to the placement, which is not underwritten.

The funds raised will provide enough cash runway through the end 2023, the CEO said.

Immutep completed a AU$29.6 million (US$21.72 million) placement in November 2020 that allowed the immunotherapy company to accelerate and broaden clinical development of its immuno-oncology and autoimmune programs.

The capital raise followed news that Immutep expanded its collaboration with Merck & Co. combining efti with Keytruda in several basket trials in different indications.

The phase II TACTI-002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapies) trial is evaluating the combination of efti and Keytruda in second-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and in first- and second-line treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Positive interim data show favorable overall response rates in first-line NSCLC and second-line HNSCC, with five patients achieving a complete response (two patients in first-line NSCLC and three patients in second-line HNSCC).

An earlier interim look in March showed encouraging overall response rates, with 47% of first-line NSCLC patients responding.

Immutep shares trading on Australia’s Securities Exchange (ASX:IMM) dipped 12.19% on the news and were trading at AU54 cents per share by close of trading June 21.