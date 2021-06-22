Zai Lab Ltd. and Macrogenics Inc. have announced a collaboration and license agreement involving up to four immuno-oncology molecules in a deal potentially worth upward of $1.5 billion.

The deal makes sense as both are upcoming companies at around the same stage in development – making progress in oncology with first products recently approved by regulators.

Zai Lab, of Shanghai, markets the PARP inhibitor Zejula (niraparib) in China after partnering with Glaxosmithkline plc’s Tesaro unit, while Rockville, Md.-based Macrogenics had its first drug Margenza (margetuximab) approved by the FDA in HER2-positive breast cancer in late 2020.

They also have busy pipelines, and the deal could add further depth – the lead drug will be developed with Macrogenics’ technology platform and will bind CD3 and an undisclosed targeted expressed in several solid tumors.

A second drug will cover a target designated by Macrogenics.

For both molecules, Zai receives commercial rights in greater China, Japan and Korea, and Macrogenics receives commercial rights in all other territories.

For the lead molecule, Zai Lab receives an option upon reaching a predefined clinical milestone to convert the regional arrangement into a global 50/50 profit. Zai Lab also obtains exclusive, global licenses from Macrogenics to develop, manufacture and market two additional molecules.

Each company will contribute intellectual property to generate either CD3- or CD47-based bispecific antibodies for the four drug programs.

Initially Macrogenics receives $55 million from Zai Lab – $25 million up front plus an equity investment of $30 million in Macrogenics’ common stock at $31.30 per share.

Macrogenics may receive up to $1.4 billion in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments for the four programs.

If products from the collaboration are marketed, Macrogenics would also receive royalties on annual net sales in Zai Lab’s territories.

Shares in Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) closed June 16 at $20.86, up 37 cents, while Zai Lab's shares (NASDAQ:ZLAB) closed at $162.96, down $3.14.