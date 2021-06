Pattern Computer develops 15-second COVID-19 test

Pattern Computer Inc.'s test for SARS-CoV-2 infection gives new meaning to rapid results. Taking 15 seconds from start to result, the test offers balanced accuracy of better than 96%, according to the company. The test is also not dependent on timing, unlike current antibody tests, and takes less time than point-of-care PCR tests. Its light-based system creates patterns based on a saliva sample, which is then matched against a previously developed model.