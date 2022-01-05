Be careful who you’re doing business with. That’s the warning the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sent this week to multinational drug and device companies doing business in terrorist hot spots around the world.

Reversing a lower court, the D.C. Circuit cleared the way Jan. 4 for 21 drug and device companies to potentially be held accountable for doing business with Jaysh al-Mahdi terrorists, operating through the Iraqi Ministry of Health, who injured or killed hundreds of U.S. troops and civilians in Iraq. All the companies are part of parent corporations Astrazeneca plc, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc. and Roche Holding AG.

The lower court had dismissed Joshua Atchley v. Astrazeneca in 2020, saying that the complaint, brought by U.S. victims of the terrorists, failed to state claims for either direct or aiding-and-abetting liability under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act. The lower court also said it lacked jurisdiction over six foreign defendants.

In ruling that the case can proceed, the appeals court said the “defendants undoubtedly had the degree of awareness that our precedent requires regarding the connection between their payments and gifts and the terrorist violence.”

As for personal jurisdiction over the foreign-based defendants, the D.C. Circuit found that the companies worked closely with their manufacturing affiliates in the U.S. to market U.S.-produced drugs and medical supplies in Iraq. “They did so through the very bribes and gifts that plaintiffs allege materially supported terrorist acts against them. . . . The resultant medical supply contracts with the Ministry were both the outlet for the U.S.-origin goods and the vehicle for Jaysh al-Mahdi’s terrorist fundraising,” according to the appellate court.

The allegations in the 588-page complaint, filed by hundreds of victims and their families, “are based on an extensive investigation drawing on a broad array of public and nonpublic information, including evidence obtained from more than 12 confidential witnesses with direct and indirect knowledge of the alleged facts; public and nonpublic reports, contracts, and emails; U.S. diplomatic and military cables (as published by WikiLeaks); Iraqi market data and regulations; public statements by U.S. and Iraqi government officials; English- and Arabic-language press reports; and Plaintiffs’ own recollections,” the court said.

Citing the complaint, the court said it appeared the Iraqi Ministry of Health served as a front for the terrorist group, led by Sadr, a “rebellious” Shiite cleric, and controlled by Hezbollah, a designated foreign terrorist organization. As such, the Ministry functioned “more as a terrorist apparatus than a health organization,” according to the allegations, with Jaysh al-Mahdi using the medical procurement process to extract bribes and kickbacks to fund its terrorist activities.

Between 2004 and 2013, the companies named in the suit allegedly made payments to Jaysh al-Mahdi, through “commissions” to obtain lucrative contracts and by giving the Ministry extra batches of drugs and devices. The so-called commissions were typically 20% of any contract price, according to court documents, and the free goods were packaged along with the purchased products. The extra products, “which nobody expected to appear in the Ministry’s inventory, were readily available to Jaysh al-Mahdi to sell on the black market,” the plaintiffs claimed.

The suit alleged that the defendants were aware their payments were being used to fund Jaysh al-Mahdi and its activities, since their local agents, often called “Scientific Bureaus,” finalized their contracts at the Ministry headquarters. Jaysh al-Mahdi’s dominance was obvious to anyone who went to the headquarters, as “‘Death to America’ slogans adorned the halls, Jaysh al-Mahdi fighters freely roamed while Americans could not safely enter, and Jaysh al-Mahdi’s flag flew at the entrance,” the plaintiffs told the court.

Additionally, the defendants have corporate security and compliance operations to keep them abreast of the risks in the markets they serve. “As part of those efforts, plaintiffs plausibly allege, defendants would have become aware of frequent mainstream media reports describing Sadr’s control of the Ministry and use of that position for support of terrorist attacks against Americans,” the appellate court said.

In remanding the case to the lower court, the D.C. Circuit said the plaintiffs’ allegations, “together with the reasonable inferences to be drawn from them in plaintiffs’ favor,” are enough for a legally cognizable claim. It will be up to the lower court to consider whether the plaintiffs can substantiate the allegations with admissible evidence and to consider the drug and device companies’ defenses.