Making good on ambitions to increase its say in the development of drug candidates from its AI-driven discovery platform, as well as the breadth of roles the system serves, Exscientia plc said Jan. 7 it will work with longtime partner Sanofi SA to develop up to 15 new small-molecule candidates for oncology and immunology indications. Sanofi will pay Exscientia $100 million up front and up to $5.2 billion in total milestones, plus tiered royalties, it said.

While the partners will collaborate to identify and select target projects, in addition, Exscientia will lead small-molecule drug design and lead optimization activities all the way up to development candidate nomination. Sanofi will then take responsibility for preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization.

The deal calls to use the full breadth of Exscientia's AI platform, CEO Andrew Hopkins told BioWorld, from target identification through the design of drugs and, for the first time, on to patient selection for trials. The scale of the partnership is notable, too, he said: "This is really about building a pipeline, building a portfolio.

"By the end of this decade, we can imagine all drugs being designed by AI," he added, noting a "sea change" in pharma's embrace of the technology. "It's not just about increasing the efficiency of drug discovery. It's also about how we can create better molecules and how also we can use these AI approaches to better target them as well toward the right patients."

In one fell swoop, the partnership expansion helps Oxford, U.K.-based Exscientia surpass what it estimated in October would be its full-year 2021 partnership cash inflows, of $75 million to $85 million. It could also help the growing venture to reign in its losses, which totaled about £29.1 million (US$39.4 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, on £23.2 million in revenue for the same period.

Paris-based Sanofi has been working with Exscientia since late 2016, announcing in May of the following year a €250 million pact to develop bispecific small molecules for metabolic disease. In August 2019, Sanofi exercised its option to in-license one of them, capable of targeting two distinct targets in inflammation and immunology.

But a number of relatively recent developments likely bolstered the big pharma partner's faith in Exscientia's broader potential. For one, Exscientia has succeeded in advancing three of its AI-discovered programs to the clinic and getting big pharma Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s buy-in for two additional programs.

The phase I programs are EXS-21546, the lead from a program of adenosine 2A receptor antagonists for the potential oral treatment of cancer, partnered with Evotec SE, and two molecules partnered with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. One is for obsessive-compulsive disorder and the other is for Alzheimer’s disease psychosis. The BMS-optioned programs include one targeting a critical immunological kinase and an undisclosed asset it in-licensed just a few weeks ago.

Exscientia has also now published what Hopkins said is the first clinical validation of an AI system improving outcomes in oncology. That proof was the product of a prospective study, published Oct. 11 in Cancer Discovery, which found that patients who were treated using recommendations guided by Exscientia's "single-cell drug screenings from real-time biopsies remained progression-free longer as compared to their previous line of therapy," according to Philipp Staber, a hematologist and oncologist at Medical University Vienna and principal investigator for the study.

The single-arm, open-label study, called EXALT-1, evaluated the approach in 76 patients with a variety of aggressive blood cancers. Of the group, 56 patients were treated according to Exscientia's single-cell functional precision medicine (scFPM) guidance, while 20 patients received treatment based on physician’s choice. "Of note, 23% of patients (13/56) were progression-free after 12 months after scFPM-guided therapy, compared to only 5% of patients (3/56) on their previous treatment," the company said.

Meanwhile, the company has continued to grow and transform, debuting on Nasdaq with an upsized IPO in October, more than doubling its workforce to over 300 people, and "continuing to build a balanced business model," Hopkins said, balancing out collaboration such as those with Sanofi and BMS with efforts to build out its own pipeline through joint ventures with companies like Eqrx and Rallybio LLC.

"We see drug discovery as a learning problem, not a screening problem,” he said. “And it means that the more projects we do, the more we learn and the more we can then scale."