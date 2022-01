Biogen fires back at CMS proposal to limit Aduhelm

The U.S. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) opened a 30-day comment window on its proposed national coverage determination (NCD) to limit Medicare access to monoclonal antibodies targeting amyloid beta in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) only in clinical trials. Biogen Inc., clearly the target, along with its AD treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab), was among the first to respond.