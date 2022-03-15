Ciloa SAS, of Montpelier, France, secured €5 million (US$5.4 million) to pursue its development programs for exosome-based biomedicines and vaccines. The funds will be used for the development of a new generation of natural vaccines using exosomes to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection, including the variants responsible for the severe form of COVID-19.

Impact Therapeutics Inc., of Shanghai, announced the completion of its series D1 financing that included participation from new investors Dingxin Capital, CCBT, C&D Emerging Capital, Bestride and Exome Asset Management, along with existing shareholders Lilly Asia Ventures, China Summit and Yuexiu. Proceeds will be used to accelerate the development of its targeted anticancer therapeutics based on synthetic lethality.

Medilink Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China, completed a $70 million series B financing led by Lyfe Capital and Qiming Venture Partners, with co-investments from Legend Capital, Loyal Valley Capital and Highlight Capital. Proceeds will support clinical development of Medilink's antibody-drug conjugate pipeline, as well as early discovery and development of novel conjugated drugs.