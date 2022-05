IMDRF posts guidelines for terms and definitions for machine learning algorithms

Regulatory harmonization is seen as vital to the development of markets for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), but there is some variation in the terminology used to describe these algorithms. The International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) has posted a document that includes some definitions for ML terms such as unsupervised machine learning, a key development if regulations across the globe are to avoid a hopeless state of balkanization.