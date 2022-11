Biomarkers

Loss-of-function mutations in PYGM linked to hereditary macular dystrophy

Biallelic mutations in the PYGM gene, which encodes for glycogen phosphorylase, cause McArdle disease, with a few cases documented to have hereditary macular dystrophies (HMDs) as an association. In the current study, a research team at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), in Toronto, aimed to identify the disease-causing variants in an autosomal recessive family with HMD.