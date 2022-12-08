Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) were trading $2.15, down $2.01, or 48.3% on word of negative top-line results from the phase III study called Reliance-1, testing REL-1017 (esmethadone) as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. The trial missed its primary endpoint, which was a statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms vs. placebo as measured by the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale on day 28. REL-1017, which targets hyperactive GluN1-GluN2D NMDAR channels, earlier failed a phase III effort called Reliance-3, and is undergoing yet another late-stage experiment called Reliance-2.

Eiger’s phase III hep D study hits composite endpoint but stock stumbles

Top-line primary data from week 48 of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.'s phase III study of lonafarnib, a prenylation inhibitor, for treating chronic hepatitis D hit statistical significance vs. a placebo in the composite primary endpoint. Combination therapy with peginterferon alfa showed a composite response of 10.1% and 19.2% vs. placebo. There is more data to collect in the study, but Eiger said it anticipated a pre-NDA meeting with the U.S. FDA in the first quarter of 2023. Lonafarnib has orphan drug status from both the FDA and the EMA. Hepatitis D, or hepatitis delta virus, has no cure as yet and is only seen as a co-infection in those who have hepatitis B. Despite the positive data, Eiger’s stock (NASDAQ:EIGR) had plummeted 68% at midday to about $1.20 per share.

Vevo raises $12M seed round for in vivo screening of pooled cancer cells

Vevo Therapeutics Inc. raised $12 million in an over-subscribed seed round to build out an in vivo single-cell screening platform, which will enable it to interrogate simultaneously the effects of small-molecule drug leads on multiple cancer cell lines. The goal is to build an ‘atlas’ that captures, at unprecedented scale, the myriad effects of small molecules on gene expression in cancer cells, in order to pinpoint more precisely the optimum targets or nodes for intervention within a given signaling pathway.

China grants emergency use of new vaccines as it eases COVID-19 policy

China recently approved four COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in a span of two days. The nods were granted to Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Sinocelltech Group Ltd., Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co. Ltd. and Westvac Biopharma Co. Ltd. However, there is still no mRNA vaccine approved in the country.

Compugen reports phase I data for anti-PVRIG candidate

At the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2022, Compugen Inc. shared phase I data for COM-701 in dual and triple combination with Bristol Meyers Squibb Co.’s Opdivo (nivolumab) and with or without BMS-986207. Compugen’s candidate demonstrated preliminary durable antitumor activity and immune activation in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer with a favorable safety and toxicity profile.

The BioWorld Insider Podcast: Looking ahead to 2023, CEOs contemplate the new normal

We wrapped up 2022 and are preparing for 2023 on this BioWorld Insider podcast. Staff writer Lee Landenberger talked to four CEOs, visionaries of companies producing new science and drug development. The CEOs offered their insights into what happened this year and looked at the challenges and opportunities for next year.

