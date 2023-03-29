Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH has agreed to pay Covant Therapeutics Inc. $10 million for exclusive rights to the latter’s ADAR1-targeting immuno-oncology program. Under the terms of the exclusive research collaboration and worldwide licensing agreement, newly unveiled drug discovery company Covant will carry out the preclinical work in creating an ADAR1 small-molecule inhibitor, with Boehringer offering its scientific expertise to help advance the program into the clinic. Besides the up-front payment, the Boston-based firm will be eligible for up to $471 million in additional milestone payments along with tiered royalties on global sales.

Junshi, Rxilient form JV to develop and commercialize PD-1 toripalimab across Southeast Asia

Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. and Rxilient Biotech Pte Ltd. are forming a joint venture (JV) to develop and commercialize Junshi’s PD-1 inhibitor, toripalimab, in nine Southeast Asian nations, including Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam. Called Excellmab, the JV will be responsible for the development, regulatory activities, manufacturing and commercialization of toripalimab within the identified countries, with profits distributed in proportion to the respective shareholdings of the companies.

Biorchestra inks potential $861M deal to develop therapies for neurological disorders

Biorchestra Co. Ltd. reached an exclusive research, option and licensing contract with a U.S.-based company to use its targeting technology platform to develop nucleic acid therapies to treat neurological disorders in a deal valued up to $861 million. The duo will use Biorchestra’s intravenous-formulated RNA delivery platform and will start with an initial target with the option to include several additional targets. “Due to the confidentiality of the partnership, the specific targets of the collaboration cannot be disclosed, but the partnership aims to develop a nucleic-acid therapy for an indication within the central nervous system, with an option to expand to additional targets in the future,” a spokesperson of Biorchestra told BioWorld.

Pros and cons of broader COVID-19 IP waiver aired at USITC hearing

In the first round of discussions today at its hearing on a World Trade Organization (WTO) proposal to expand the intellectual property waiver from COVID-19 vaccines to diagnostics and therapies, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) got an earful from both sides of the debate. A significant part of the debate is the definition of the diagnostics that would be impacted by such a waiver. The hearing is part of the USITC’s fact-finding investigation requested by the U.S. Trade Representative to help inform its position on extending the waiver. Although the WTO continues to push for a consensus, the USITC report won’t be available until October.

Newco news: Former G1 trio leading charge on CDK2 inhibitor in resistant cancer

More than a decade ago, three scientists were part of a team at G1 Therapeutics Inc. that led to the now-approved CDK4/6 inhibitor Cosela (trilaciclib). The same work also led to findings showing CDK2 as a promising target for cancers that developed resistance to CDK4/6 inhibition, work they licensed from G1 to establish a new company in 2020. Initially named Arc Therapeutics, the firm now known as Incyclix Bio LLC is launching the first clinical study of INX-315, a selective CKD2 inhibitor.

US agencies pressed on shortages, research and patent thickets

U.S. lawmakers have been busy writing to government agencies demanding answers and explanations on a range of issues, including drug shortages, gain-of-function research and thickets of duplicative patents that extend patent protection well beyond 20 years for some prescription drugs. The Republican leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee wrote two letters this week to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, quizzing him on how the agency is responding to critical drug shortages and demanding answers about any gain-of-function research at the FDA. Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers urged the patent office to consider a way to deal with patent thickets.

