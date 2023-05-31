The U.S. FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. for its Precision DL for PET/CT, an artificial intelligence and deep learning (DL)-powered software designed to sharpen quality and improve efficiencies in medical imaging. Part of the company’s Effortless Recon DL portfolio, the technology is available on GE’s Omni Legend PET/CT digital scanner.

Treatment with Endogenex device eliminates the need for insulin in type 2 diabetes

A one-hour procedure pioneered by Endogenex Inc. could make insulin use obsolete in people with type 2 diabetes. The recellularization via electroporation therapy (RECET) procedure uses a specialized catheter to deliver electric pulses to the duodenum. Recently presented results of the EMINENT trial showed that 86% of patients who underwent the procedure and then began treatment with semaglutide were able to discontinue insulin use at six months and remain off insulin for at least a year following the procedure.

UK’s NICE sees evidence gaps for MRI-ultrasound fusion prostate biopsy systems

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is one of several U.K. agencies that are working to accelerate patient access to modern medical technologies, but the agency has voiced misgivings about the evidence behind the use of MRI/ultrasound fusion systems to perform needle biopsy for suspected prostate cancer. NICE said the evidence for the Artemis system by Innomedicus AG of Zug, Switzerland, could be bolstered by additional research comparing fusion biopsy to cognitive fusion-directed biopsy, suggesting that Innomedicus and other companies working this space have a significant evidentiary lift in front of them.

Biosency’s technology detects acute chronic obstructive pulmonary disease early

Biosency SA’s Bora Care remote monitoring solution can predict acute chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations on average three days prior to hospitalization, according to initial results from an ongoing clinical study. The results show that the technology can help prevent hospital admission and reduce the severity of acute exacerbation of COPD, leading to a better quality of life for COPD patients.

Machine models enhance cardiac surgery mortality risk prediction

Researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital have demonstrated that a machine learning-based model enables medical institutions to predict mortality risk for individual cardiac surgery patients. The team is publishing their findings in the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery (JTCVS Open) on May 17. “Our rigorously developed institution-specific risk prediction model built on multi-modal Electronic Health Record data may provide insights complementary to population-derived risk scores to aid patient-level decision making in cardiac surgery patients,” Ravi Lyengar, principal investigator at the Mount Sinai Medical Center, told BioWorld.

Also in the news

Accustem, Boston Scientific, Cumulus, GE Healthcare, Kardium, Medalliance, Microbot Medical, Nano Hearing Aids, Neurometrix, Sophia Genetics, Think Surgical, Trethera