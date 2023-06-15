A committee of the U.S. House of Representatives wrapped up business in a late-running June 14 markup of spending bills that would give the FDA roughly $6.6 billion to work with in fiscal 2024. However, the final bill omits language in the manager’s mark that had called on the FDA to engage in rulemaking or guidance development for lab-developed tests, a provision that would have clashed with statements made earlier this year by the leadership in another House committee.

Medivis lands $20M series A for AR-guided surgical navigation platform

Surgical care startup Medivis Inc. tallied $20 million in a series A financing led by Thrive Capital. The funds will be used to advance its 3D holographic clinical visualization system. Initialized Capital and Mayo Clinic also participated in the round, along with investors Bob Iger, Kevin Durant, Robert Spetzler, Hugo Barr and Coalition Operators. With the funding from the Series A, Medivis has raised a total of roughly $25 million to date.

Aptamer co-developing ‘game-changer’ test for early Alzheimer’s detection

Aptamer Group plc and Neuro-bio Ltd. have developed Optimer binders which could enable the creation of a lateral flow test for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Aim-listed Aptamer saw its share price soar on the news as early detection of Alzheimer could bring substantial benefits to patients, caregivers and health care systems given the current lack of tests available for early stage diagnosis of the disease.

Cala kicks up access to bioelectronic relief for tremor relief

Cala Health Inc. expanded availability of its next-generation Kiq device for relief of tremors to include individuals with Parkinson’s disease as well as essential tremor. The broad commercial launch of the U.S. FDA-cleared wrist-worn device will enable more patients to use the transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation therapy, which studies show reduces tremors and improves performance of activities of daily living.

France launches $65M nationwide digital health initiative

The French government is officially launching a major national program for digital health. This priority research program and equipment in digital health is being piloted by two major government research bodies, the national institute for health and medical research (INSERM) and the national institute for research in digital science and technology. It has a budget of $65 million over seven years. The aim is to position France as a European leader in digital health innovation, “with the goal of making scientific breakthroughs and helping breakthrough technologies emerge over the next five to 10 years.” Didier Samuel, CEO of INSERM, told BioWorld.

BioWorld MedTech reader feedback needed

Also in the news

