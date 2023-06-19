Saturating bioactive, resorbable glass with silver sustains the metal’s antimicrobial properties and reduces biofilm formation, researchers at the University of Birmingham, U.K. found. Their study, published in Biofilm, demonstrated that specific preparation, storage and application techniques minimize the transformation of silver ions to silver chloride that typically reduces silver’s healing properties over time.

Physicians the next audience for selling artificial intelligence in the EU

Artificial intelligence (AI) faces several interesting hurdles in EU, such as the still-developing Artificial Intelligence Act, which seems destined to treat health care uses as high-risk propositions. However, Andrzej Jan Rys, director of medical products and innovation at the European Commission said recently that industry should not take physician adoption for granted as clinicians still have a lot of questions about AI, such as whether the algorithm has been adequately designed and tested.

Corneat Vision aims to domesticate foreign body response with synthetic tissue

The U.S FDA 510(k) clearance for Corneat Vision Ltd.’s Everpatch is a "safety stamp" for the product, and the "first step" in the deployment of Corneat’s synthetic tissue substitute technology, which could displace the use of donor and processed tissue, Almog Aley-Raz, CEO of Corneat told BioWorld. The Corneat Everpatch, for use in ophthalmic surgeries, is the first non-degradable material that seamlessly embeds itself with surrounding tissue avoiding foreign body response often triggered by implanted devices, Aley-Raz claimed.

FDA grants Sientra MRI indication for next gen AlloX2 Pro tissue expander

Sientra Inc. has been awarded an MRI-conditional indication for its AlloX2 tissue expander, making it the only tissue expander cleared in the U.S. for exposure to magnetic resonance imaging, an important screening tool for breast reconstruction patients. This is the third FDA clearance or approval the medical aesthetics and breast reconstruction company has received within 12 months.

Medtronic presses physicians to revisit label instructions for Vanta during cardioversion

The Vanta device by Medtronic plc., provides relief from pain for thousands of patients, but the Vanta might also feel the pain when the patient is undergoing cardioversion. According to a field safety notice from Medtronic, two patients in Europe have undergone explant procedures for the device due to damage sustained during cardioversion, but the company urges physicians to pay heed to the labeled indication, which recommends that the device be temporarily reprogrammed to reduce the risk of damage to the device, an action that Medtronic indicated should ward off any such issues.

