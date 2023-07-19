In a pivotal milestone for Memed Ltd., the U.S. FDA cleared its Memed BV test on whole blood samples, which will help health care providers distinguish between bacterial and viral infections. The test which yields results in as little as 15 minutes can reduce the risk of unnecessary prescriptions which is a key driver of antibiotic resistance.

US federal agencies propose to limit mergers that would create ‘a clog on competition’

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice have floated a new set of guidelines that would govern their reviews of mergers in a variety of markets, including the drug and device industries. While many of these guidelines are vaguely worded and open to interpretation, one of the more ambiguously worded passages says that a merger may be rejected if it could create “a clog on competition,” a phrase that appears in a Supreme Court decision handed down more than 60 years ago.

Vitalconnect shows lively growth, raises $30M

Vitalconnect Inc. continues to connect well with investors, raising $30 million in an oversubscribed series F in a still-tight market just 18 months after closing its last $39 million round and less than a year after completing a venture round. Revelation Partners led the round, which will support continued growth of the company’s wireless patient monitoring system. Accelerated uptake of the system, which monitors 11 vital signs, explains the high level of investor interest. Vitalconnect reported that its revenue tripled from 2021 to 2022 and is expected to double again in 2023.

Endotheia sees positive results with single-use device for endoscopic surgery

Endotheia Inc. reported the successful completion of a first-in-human trial of its steerable technology for endoscopic surgery. The single-use device integrates with standard forward-viewing gastroscopes, allowing physicians to replicate the functions of specialized duodenoscopes that are currently used in the treatment of biliary disease.

High-plex imaging reveals biomarkers in colorectal cancer

Researchers at Harvard Medical School have developed a new tool that promises to improve the way pathologists see and evaluate a tumor, by providing detailed clues about the cancer. This new tool, called Orion, “combines histology and molecular information and offers deeper insight into a tumor’s type, behavior, and likely response to treatment,” Sandro Santagata, a Harvard Medical School associate professor of pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told BioWorld. He is a co-senior author of work recently published in Nature Cancer.

Also in the news

