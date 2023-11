FDLI Advertising and Promotion Conference

US data privacy environment a tangled web for med-tech companies

Privacy considerations have been front and center for U.S. federal government agencies for more than two decades, but several states have jumped into the privacy arena with their own legislative imperatives. While companies in the medical device industry would like to see a less imposing thicket of related enforcement requirements, Nancy Perkins of Arnold & Porter LLP said there is little prospect that Congress will relieve the predicament with anything resembles preemptive legislation.