Araris Biotech AG, of Au Zh, Switzerland, and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, are collaborating to develop antibody-drug conjugates against an undisclosed target. Araris will use its linker-conjugation platform to develop the candidates, which will be further evaluated by Taiho. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Eccogene Inc., of Boston and Shanghai, said it entered an exclusive license deal under which Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., will develop and commercialize Eccogene's small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) ECC-5004 for the potential treatment of obesity, type 2 diabetes and other co-morbidities. Under the terms, Eccogene will receive an initial up-front payment of $185 million and will be eligible to receive up to an additional $1.825 billion in future clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties.

Menarini Group, of Florence, Italy, sublicensed the rights to commercialize its metastatic breast cancer treatment Orserdu (elacestrant) in China to Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Holding Ltd., of Hong Kong. Menarini will receive an undisclosed up-front payment and is eligible for milestone payments and sales royalties.

Sosei Group Corp., of Tokyo, and Kallyope Inc., of New York, disclosed the identification, validation and nomination of a first G protein-coupled receptor target to enter a therapeutic discovery program for gastrointestinal diseases. It’s the first scientific milestone stemming from the strategic drug discovery collaboration between the two companies signed in 2022.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, licensed the rights to sell its prostate cancer imaging agent Illuccix in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden to Wiik Pharma ApS, of Hinnerup, Denmark. The license will be in effect for three years from the approval of the product in each country. Financial terms of the license weren’t disclosed.