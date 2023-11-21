BioWorld - Tuesday, November 21, 2023
FDA predetermined change control program major shift for med-tech

Nov. 21, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s predetermined change control program (PCCP) is the talk of the med-tech town, but this novel regulatory mechanism has its limitations, said Cassie Scherer, senior director for digital health policy at Medtronic plc.
