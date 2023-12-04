The bustling obesity space chalked another major deal with the buyout pact signed by Carmot Therapeutics Inc. and Roche Holding AG for the pharma giant to pay $2.7 billion up front with the potential for another $400 million in milestone payments. Expected to close in the first quarter of next year, the arrangement brings to Roche, of Basel, Switzerland, Berkeley, Calif.-based Carmot’s array of subcutaneous and oral incretins with best-in-class potential to treat obesity in patients with and without diabetes. In the lineup is CT-388, a weekly injectable, phase II-ready, dual glucagon‐like peptide‐1 and gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonist.

Sight for sore eyes: Eyepoint posts solid phase II AMD data

Positive top-line data from Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s phase II study of EYP-1901 and the selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor vorolanib for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is challenging Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s recently approved Eylea HD. Eyepoint’s treatment hit its primary endpoint by demonstrating statistical non-inferiority change in best corrected visual acuity compared to aflibercept control. The study also met its key secondary endpoints as it delivered a more than 80% reduction in treatment burden. There were no treatment-related ocular or systemic serious adverse events. The results bolstered Eyepoint’s plans for a phase III study it wants to launch in the second half of 2024. The results also bolstered the company stock (NASDAQ:EYPT), which had increased 170% at midday to $17.95 per share. Regeneron’s Eylea HD was approved in mid-August for treating wet AMD, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy.

Tang Capital’s Concentra offers $465M cash buyout of Lianbio

Following its acquisition of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. for $95.6 million, Concentra Biosciences LLC lodged another proposal, this time to acquire the U.S. and China biotech Lianbio Co. Ltd. The unsolicited and non-binding proposal filed Nov. 30 by San Diego-based Tang Capital Partners LP, Concentra’s parent firm, offered a 100% cash equity acquisition of the Shanghai- and Princeton, N.J.-based Lianbio at $4.30 per share, ringing up a deal worth around $465 million based on 108.06 million ordinary shares outstanding as of Nov. 9, 2023. Also embedded in the offer was a contingent value right for Concentra to receive 80% of the net proceeds from Lianbio’s licensing or products.

Volatility defines neurological disease stocks in 2023

Clinical data disappointments and Q3 results cast a shadow on the BioWorld Neurological Diseases Index, closing November with an 18.37% year-to-date decline. This marks a slight improvement from its low point in October, down 23.79%, in contrast to the previous year’s upward trend, when it concluded with an 18.24% increase.

Mesoblast raising AU$97M for registration trials in GVHD, chronic back pain

Regenerative medicine company Mesoblast Ltd. plans to raise AU$97 million (US$64.5 million) to conduct additional phase III registration trials for its allogeneic stem cell treatments for steroid-refractory acute graft-vs.-host disease (SR-aGvHD) and for chronic back pain, as required by the U.S. FDA. The decision follows a second complete response letter to the BLA for lead candidate allogeneic stem cell treatment Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) in children. Mesoblast said it would now conduct a pivotal trial in adults with SR-aGvHD.

Lilly’s Jaypirca gets another accelerated nod for lymphoma

Eli Lilly and Co., through its Loxo@Lilly oncology unit, secured its second accelerated approval for non-covalent Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib), this time to treat adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma. The U.S. FDA approval of 100-mg and 50-mg tablets is for patients who have received two prior lines of therapy, including another BTK inhibitor and a BCL-2 inhibitor. It is based on phase I/II data from a subset of 108 patients participating in the open-label, single-arm, multi-cohort Bruin trial. Jaypirca first received U.S. accelerated approval in January 2023 for mantle cell lymphoma, specifically for adults with relapsed or refractory disease who have received at least two lines of therapy, including a BTK inhibitor.

Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribers

