Sooma Oy recently raised €5 million (US$5.4 million) in funding to help the company expand access to its transcranial direct current stimulation device which allows patients to treat their depression at home. “This is a significant milestone for us that enables us to help more patients globally and help us develop the company to serve the unmet need,” Tuomas Neuvonen, Sooma's co-founder and CEO, told BioWorld.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued its long-awaited final rule governing emissions of ethylene oxide, a rule announced by the agency with the concurrence of Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of Health and Human Services. However, the final rule provoked an immediate response from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who said the final rule will “put American lives in danger.”

Medical Korea 2024 opened to a large audience in Seoul, South Korea for a two-day run to highlight advances in the medical field, including those in radiotherapy. Hosted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and organized by Korea Health Industry Development Institute the conference kicked off on March 14 at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Gangnam-gu, Seoul – running in tandem with a sprawling exhibition hosted at Korea International Medical and Hospital Equipment Show 2024.

There are coincidences and then there are big coincidences, the latter of which might describe a new U.S. FDA draft guidance and a major cybersecurity breach. The agency has issued a draft update to its premarket cybersecurity guidance even as the Department of Health and Human Services announced an investigation into the hack of the IT system at Change Healthcare, a pair of developments that seem likely to set the world of connected medical devices on its collective ear.

Researchers from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa are seeking protection for a simple and user-friendly point-of-care device for diagnosing tuberculosis. Their electrochemical lateral flow device merges lateral flow device technology and electrochemical device technology by using porous electrodes that are capable of transporting electrolytic liquid and fluid sample. As a result, a fully quantitative lateral flow device is provided. The device embodies the combined features of the simplicity of a lateral flow device and the sensitivity of an electrochemical device for quantification and is relatively inexpensive to manufacture.

