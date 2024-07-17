Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. raised €12.8 million (US$14 million) in an oversubscribed series A funding round, which will help bring its Indx implant system for thumb base joint arthritis to the market. “There is a major unmet clinical need in orthopedics extremities and thumb base joint arthritis is a highly and increasingly prevalent condition,” Brendan Boland, co-founder and executive chairperson of Loci, told BioWorld.

US Ways and Means Committee eyes tax reform for life science R&D

The U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means held a field hearing in the state of Utah, during which committee chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), highlighted the need to continue to incentivize life science research in the U.S. Smith remarked that Republican members of the committee have formed “tax teams” to find ways that the tax code can be tweaked to “better incentivize research and development here in the U.S.,” another sign that the well-being of life science commerce is seen as an economic imperative in Washington.

Nu Eyne advances wearable electric devices beyond migraine, ADHD

Beyond its success in migraine and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Nu Eyne Co. Ltd. is advancing a portfolio of noninvasive, wearable trigeminal nerve stimulation devices across key three areas of neuromodulation, tissue regeneration and proliferation inhibition.

Guardant Health hit with $900K-plus settlement over physician referrals

Guardant Health Inc. agreed to pay more than $900,000 to settle allegations that the company’s human resources office hired a relative and a friend of a physician who persuaded the company to make the hires in a quid pro quo for orders of Guardant’s tests. The Department of Justice said the penalties could have been much greater but for the company’s cooperation in the investigation, which disclosed that at least one of these hires was not qualified for the position.

Quantalx Neuroscience’s Delphi-MD diagnosis hydrocephalus and predicts treatment outcome

Quantalx Neuroscience Ltd. filed for protection of a system and method for the diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus and prediction of patient response to ventriculoperitoneal shunting surgery treatment. The U.S. FDA granted the company’s Delphi-MD breakthrough device designation for these indications in May 2023.

Also in the news

Acentra Health, Alivecor, Anaconda Biomed, Applaud Medical, Calmwave, Cytoreason, Globus Medical, Hyperfine, Imperative Care, Innoblative, Interrad Medical, Jogo Health, Loci Orthopaedics, MMS, Nference, Premier, Pulsemedica, Seastar Medical, Shiratronics, Sonde Health, Subtle Medical, Truvian Health, Vast Medical, Volpara Health