Noze secures another $5M to develop breath-based diagnostic

Noze Inc. breathes a little easier with a new $5 million equity investment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support the development of Diagnoze, a breath-based, hand-held diagnostic device. The foundation provided two earlier grants focused on diagnosing tuberculosis in low- and middle-income countries. “We're thrilled to see our partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation continue to grow,” Noze CEO Karim Aly told BioWorld.