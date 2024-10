Cancer

MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor exerts robust antitumor activity

The gene encoding methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) is expressed in normal tissues but 10 to 15% of tumors present deletions of MTAP expression that lead to accumulation of its metabolite 5-methylthioadenosine (MTA). Previous research has shown that selective inhibition of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) in the presence of MTA may be considered a potential therapeutic strategy for the treatment of MTAP-deleted cancer.