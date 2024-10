Cancer

Cartherics' AU$15M series B advances CTH-401 for ovarian cancer

Immunotherapy company Cartherics Pty Ltd. raised AU$15 million (US$10.3 million) in an oversubscribed series B round that will support the first clinical trial for lead chimeric antigen receptor natural killer therapy CTH-401 for ovarian cancer, and to expand its pipeline to include other diseases. Cartherics CEO Alan Trounson told BioWorld that the funds raised will take Cartherics through to mid-2026, and the phase I Australian trial in ovarian cancer will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.