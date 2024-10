Advamed hopeful House breakthrough device bill will pass in ‘24

The med-tech industry has been keen to see government fill in the so-called valley of death for breakthrough medical devices for some years, and 2024 may be the year it is finally done. Scott Whitaker, president and CEO of the Advanced Medical Technology Association said in an Oct. 16 press briefing that a House bill may pass during the upcoming lame duck session, bringing to a close an effort that has been the better part of a decade in the making.