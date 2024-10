Akeso raises $250M to expand global pipeline

Akeso Pharmaceuticals Inc. raised $250 million via a public offering that will allow the company to accelerate clinical development of its internally developed drugs in both China and international markets. The offering consists of 31.7 million shares priced at HKD$61.28 (US$7.88) per share and marks the second successful placement in 2024 for Guangdong, China-based Akeso. Following the offering, the company's cash on hand is expected to be $1.064 billion.