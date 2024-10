Biopharma financings 3Q24

Biopharma financing drops in Q3, but is outpacing last two years

Biopharma companies secured $16.31 billion in financing during the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, marking a 29% decrease from the $23.07 billion raised in Q2 and a 65% drop from Q1’s $47.25 billion. Despite the quarterly decline, year-to-date financings through September reached $86.63 billion, surpassing the total annual figures of both 2023 ($70.97 billion) and 2022 ($60.81 billion). Only the record-setting years of 2020 and 2021 saw higher amounts raised.