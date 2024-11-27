FDA unveils pilot program for improved device recall transparency

The FDA announced a new pilot program for communication of medical device recalls, but industry may be wary of a program that seems to be driven toward early notification of what the agency believes “are likely to be high-risk recalls.” The agency’s device center states that this latest effort is designed to “improve the timeliness of communications” of corrective actions undertaken by device manufacturers. This would apply when the corrective action is as significant as a device removal and when the corrective action constitutes nothing more than an update to a product’s instructions for use.