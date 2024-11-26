Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is being bought out for $1.5 billion by partner Roche Holdings Inc. to allogeneic CAR T therapies to treat hematologic malignancies. The two companies began their collaboration in August 2022 that brought Poseida $110 million up front another $110 million in near-term milestone payments. With the acquisition, Roche plans to develop CAR T programs for solid tumors and autoimmune diseases with Poseida's genetic engineering platform and preclinical programs. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. The purchase was fuel for Poseida’s stock (NASDAQ:PSTX). At midday, shares were up 229% at $9.41 each.

Maritide for weight loss fails to impress in phase II; Amgen clipped

Amgen Inc. disclosed what the company described as “robust” phase II data with weight loss candidate Maritide, but Wall Street nicked shares of the biotech heavyweight (NASDAQ:AMGN) by $33.26, or 11%, to put the price at $260.74 in early trading. Results were offered in patients with and without type 2 diabetes. Maritide showed weight loss of about 18% to 20% at the 280-mg and 420-mg doses, which J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott expects will be used in phase III. The benefit compares to 21% and 15%, respectively, for Zepbound (tirzepatide, Eli Lilly and Co.) and Wegovy (Novo Nordisk A/S). Amgen has touted Maritide as offering greater durability and requiring less frequent administration vs. glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) inhibitors. The drug is produced by conjugating a fully human monoclonal GIP receptor antagonist to two GLP-1 agonist peptides by way of amino acid linkers.

Novavax and Assembly lead infectious disease gainers in 2024

The BioWorld Infectious Disease Index (BIDI) has struggled to gain ground in 2024 but has held relatively steady in recent months. Tracking companies involved in tackling infectious diseases, the BIDI showed resilience amid stock declines in COVID-19 vaccine makers, triggered by President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Novavax Inc., despite a 7% dip following the announcement, remained up 76% year-to-date.

Historic or empty gesture? CMS proposes covering obesity drugs

When U.S. CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure today announced that the agency is “reinterpreting” the law in proposing a rule allowing Medicare and Medicaid to cover obesity drugs beginning in 2026, she called it a “historic step.” But given the lateness of the day in the Biden administration, it may be more symbolic than historic. The rule, if finalized, could help treat what has been recognized as a chronic health condition afflicting millions of Americans and further invigorate development of obesity drugs. But the proposed rule isn’t scheduled for publication in the Federal Register until Dec. 10. The subsequent comment period will run through Jan. 27 – seven days after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president once again. As is typically the case when a new administration comes in, all agency rulemaking rooted in the fading days of the Biden administration is expected to be halted or delayed.

Dystrophies affect not just muscles; can RNA editing help?

At the Breakthroughs in Muscular Dystrophy special meeting held in Chicago Nov. 19-20, 2024, and organized by the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, multiple interventions at the RNA level were among the approaches that were presented to fight muscular dystrophies. Researchers described attempting to correct errors in messenger RNA (transcriptional editing), altering RNA splicing process to correct genetic errors (splicing modulation or exon skipping), or adjusting the amount of RNA produced from a gene (up- or down-transcriptional regulation). Techniques included RNA interference or antisense oligonucleotides.

Healing the health divide: BioWorld reports on women’s health space

BioWorld Insider podcast: Healing the health divide for women

Also in the news

