Europlaz Ltd. has developed a new neonatal flow sensor which could help improve neonatal care and save the lives of babies born prematurely. The company created an integrated ‘sidestream’ carbon dioxide (CO2) sampling port, which when added to the side of its existing neonatal flow sensor will enable clinicians to monitor CO2 being exhaled from the baby’s lungs to better inform care.

China clears Stereotaxis/Microport’s robotic ablation catheter

Stereotaxis Inc. and Chinese partner Shanghai Microport EP Medtech Co. Ltd. gained the National Medical Products Administration’s (NMPA) approval of its Magbot Magnetic Navigation Ablation Catheter Dec. 9 for use with Stereotaxis’ robotic ablation system to treat drug-resistant cardiac arrhythmias in China.

Cardiologists wary of CMS proposal for coverage of Cardiomems

Administrators at the U.S. Medicare program have proposed to cover Abbott Laboratories’ Cardiomems remote monitoring device for heart failure, a development that was a long time in coming. Cardiologists, including the American College of Cardiology, have a few issues with the draft coverage proposal, including what they see as a somewhat futile demand for a comparator arm in the proposed coverage study.

Fresenius Kabi eyes repair work for Ivenix infusion pumps

The U.S. FDA’s new program for communicating the hazards of devices is in play and resulted in the posting of a notice of a problem seen with the Ivenix line of large volume infusion pumps by Fresenius Kabi USA. The FDA advisory notes that the affected units should be shelved pending repairs to deal with a non-recoverable pump problem alarm, although the agency acknowledged that no injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the issue.

Healing the health divide: BioWorld reports on women’s health space

It’s difficult to fathom that the health of half the world’s population is underserved. But it’s a hard truth. Women’s health has traditionally focused on what Seema Kumar, the CEO of Cure, coined as the “bikini zone.” However, reproduction and breast health are a drop in the bucket when it comes to women’s health. In this multipart, in-depth series, BioWorld provides insight into the oft-overlooked space of women’s health, exposing the disparities in research and funding while looking toward future opportunities for bridging the gender gap in health care.

BioWorld Insider podcast: Healing the health divide for women

As a new BioWorld investigative report shows, decades of research excluding women from clinical trials and investment decisions made in male-dominated boardrooms have led to half the world’s health needs being underserved. Of the drug development companies working on women's health solutions, the proportion of funding and partnering for the sector is quite small. But it’s slowly growing, as is the depth of science. Karen Carey, BioWorld’s managing editor and chief analyst, and the managing editor of Bioworld Science, Anette Breindl, join this episode of the BioWorld Insider podcast to talk about the business and the science of women’s health.

Also in the news

