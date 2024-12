End of Year

2025 the year device makers need to rework quality management system

Device makers doing business in the U.S. have had a much more stable regulatory regime than has been true for companies in other jurisdictions, but that will shift somewhat in 2025. Brynn Stanley of Gardner Law told BioWorld that manufacturers should get busy with the U.S. FDA-mandated do-over of their quality management systems as the compliance deadline of February 2026 does not generally permit procrastination.