Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. signed a license agreement with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) for the global development, manufacturing and sale of KP-723, a signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT)6 inhibitor at the preclinical stage. Kaken will take the drug through phase I trials, after which J&J takes over. Under the terms, Kaken banks an up-front payment of $30 million and could collect more than $1.2 billion if development and commercial milestones are reached, plus single to lower double-digit percent royalties on sales worldwide. Kaken retains commercialization rights in Japan, and J&J holds an option to set up a co-promotion agreement with Kaken. STAT6 is showing promise as a next-generation oral treatment for inflammatory diseases, the companies noted.

Certa expands GPR68 platform via acquisition of Occurx

Certa Therapeutics Pty Ltd. has acquired Occurx Pty Ltd. in a move to strengthen its pipeline to target multiple fibrotic diseases as both companies share a focus on targeting GPR68, a defined G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) receptor that mediates signaling pathways associated with inflammation and fibrosis and thought to be a master switch of fibrosis. The acquisition combines the assets and capabilities of two Melbourne-based companies founded by Darren Kelly, a leader in the GPR68 field.

European VC improves in 2024, driven by ADCs and CNS, inflammatory drugs

After the funding feast sparked by the pandemic, European biotech has emerged from the famine that followed, with venture capital raised this year finally exceeding the 2020 total. The figures for the whole year are yet to be totted up, but by the end of the third quarter the amount of VC raised by European biotechs stood at £3.125 billion (US$3.917 billion), while £3.499 billion had been raised in follow-on deals, according to figures compiled from various sources by the U.K. Bioindustry Association. As the largest in the sector in Europe, the U.K. led in VC funding, with the £1.39 billion raised in the nine months to the end of September, exceeding the £1.27 billion total for the whole of 2020, but still far short of the pandemic-driven £2.99 billion in 2021.

GLP-1 receptor agonists continue their global victory tour

2024 was another banner year for GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) on multiple fronts. They continued to expand into new indications, and provide their developers with both rich remuneration and scientific acclamation. There are now seven approved GLP-1 RAs. Commercially, the most successful one so far is semaglutide, sold under the brand name Wegovy or Ozempic depending on the indication. Record-breaking sales of Wegovy and Ozempic in 2023 catapulted Novo Nordisk A/S’ semaglutide to become the No. 1 blockbuster drug in the U.S., displacing Abbvie Inc.’s Humira and its biosimilars.

Holiday notice

BioWorld's offices were closed in observance of Christmas. No issues were published Wednesday, Dec. 25 or Thursday, Dec. 26.

