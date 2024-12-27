AI pulled in major financings and approvals for Asia med-techs in 2024 as Asia Pacific (APAC) countries played to individual strengths to maximize AI’s applications in the health care sector. While breakaway AI technologies like OpenAI’s ChatGPT reshaped and boosted many industries, AI also drove major financings for APAC med-techs weathering a wider macroeconomic downturn, with AI-based companies accounting for five out of 11 IPOs tracked on BioWorld’s med-tech IPOs list.

2025: The year device makers need to rework quality management system

Device makers doing business in the U.S. have had a much more stable regulatory regime than has been true for companies in other jurisdictions, but that will shift somewhat in 2025. Brynn Stanley of Gardner Law told BioWorld that manufacturers should get busy with the FDA-mandated do-over of their quality management systems as the compliance deadline of February 2026 does not generally permit procrastination.

Competition ticks up to reset the clock for sepsis

When every hour’s delay in treatment increases the risk of death 8%, dialing down time to diagnosis takes on acute urgency for clinicians and regulators. When the disease being treated kills 20% of the global population and 33% of hospitalized patients in the U.S., the market opportunity attracts investors. And when the technology makes breakthroughs that cut the time to targeted treatment down from days to hours possible, the number of products in development explodes, as the keen competition in sepsis diagnostics covered by BioWorld in 2024 demonstrates.

The map for a journey to the center of the brain

In the 1970s, scientists from several countries proposed to reconstruct, one by one, all the neurons in the brain as they appear under an electron microscope. They started with a small worm. Caenorhabditis elegans has only 302 neurons. It took 16 years. How much time would be required to repeat this arduous task for the 100 billion neurons in the human brain?

Year in review 2024: Top MedTech Deals and M&As

The top medtech deals announced in 2024.

